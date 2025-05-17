Bollywood Newswrap, May 17: Salman Khan’s next with Apoorva Lakhia, Athiya Shetty ditched C-section during delivery and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Hey Bollywood buffs! Been caught up in weekend vibes and missed the latest buzz? No worries, we’ve got you covered. From Salman Khan teaming up with Apoorva Lakhia to Athiya Shetty’s natural delivery of baby Evaarah, here are today’s top 5 Bollywood news stories. Keep scrolling for all the juicy details!

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news stories of May 17, 2025:

1. Salman Khan’s next is with Apoorva Lakhia; shoot begins in July

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Salman Khan has locked his next film with Apoorva Lakhia, which will be an army-based action thriller. A source told us that it will be based on the novel India’s Most Fearless 3, revolving around the 2020 Galwan Valley Conflict.

The source close to the development shared, “Apoorva Lakhia and Salman Khan are all set to start shooting for the film from July 2025. The film will be shot in Ladakh and Mumbai over a period of 70 days starting in July. It features Salman Khan as an army officer in a full-fledged film for the first time in his career, and he will be joined by 3 other actors from the younger generation.”

The source further added, “Salman believes that this is a terrific script, and the story has scope to make for a big screen experience. He often runs against the tide and has shown his faith on Apoorva Lakhia for a sincere retelling of the real-life conflict.”

2. Suniel Shetty reveals Athiya Shetty ditched C-section and gave birth naturally

In an interview with News 18, Suniel Shetty shared that his daughter and actress Athiya Shetty ditched the C-section and delivered Evaarah naturally. He said, “In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a cesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery.”

The actor added that nurses and pediatricians were also shocked to see her going through the entire process. He further revealed that being a father, it hit him how strong his daughter has turned out to be.

3. Sooraj Pancholi on being framed in Jiah Khan case

In an interview with Varinder Chawla’s team, Sooraj Pancholi revealed that he was treated as a ‘monster’ and ‘terrorist’ during the Jiah Khan case. He further opened up on ‘dirty allegations’ that were put against him and called it bullying.

The Kesari Veer actor added, “It was because there were people who didn't like my father, I guess. Sometimes I think of it. I'm sure everybody has a few enemies; maybe he's made some also. Who was behind it? I don't know.”

4. Karan Johar gives big update on Alia Bhatt & Kareena Kapoor’s Takht

Karan Johar’s period drama Takht was announced in 2020 but was never made. The film was set to feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. Now, the filmmaker shared a big update on the film.

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Karan Johar shared, “It’s a film on my table, and I will make it one day.” He further shared that there were several reasons he couldn’t make the project but shared that it has the ‘best’ screenplay that has come on his table.

5. The Night Manager director Priyanka Ghose on second season

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second season of The Night Manager, starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, director Priyanka Ghose shared that while nothing is confirmed, they are intending to make a second season.

She shared that the whole team and even British producers are excited for the new season. However, Priyanka mentioned that they will have to sort out a few legal and formal matters before moving ahead.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, or depression or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

