Babil Khan controversy: 10 things that happened after Irrfan Khan's son cried on camera and took alleged potshots at Bollywood stars

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drugs.

Babil Khan, son of the late Irrfan Khan, made headlines after an emotional video of him went viral. Here’s a breakdown of why the actor was in tears and the subsequent events that followed:

1. Babil Khan, recently seen in Logout, grabbed headlines after a video of him breaking down on social media went viral. In the clip, the actor is seen crying and criticizing Bollywood, calling it “messed up” and “fake.” He also took the names of several Bollywood celebrities such as Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Raghav Juyal, Adarsh Gourav, and Arijit Singh, calling them rare examples of sincerity within the film world.

2. He deleted the video shortly after posting it, but by then, it had already sparked widespread reactions and responses on social media.

3. Soon after the video gained momentum, Babil deactivated his Instagram account, prompting widespread concern from fans and followers. His video was also misinterpreted, and fans assumed he was slamming those stars.

4. However, soon, Babil Khan’s family and team released an official statement sharing that he simply had a difficult day. They clarified that the video had been “misunderstood” and that Babil’s mention of his peers came from genuine respect and appreciation for their contribution to cinema. The note reassured everyone that he was “safe” and “recovering”.

5. The Qala actor, soon, returned to Instagram and addressed the situation himself. He re-shared a post by actor Kubbra Sait that included his family’s statement and stressed that his viral video had been “misinterpreted”. He reiterated his admiration for those he named initially. Babil also expressed gratitude to his peers and added, "I genuinely don't have the energy to indulge more but I do this as responsibility for my peers that I truly admire."

6. Several actors, including Raghav Juyal and Siddhant Chaturvedi, responded with kindness and solidarity. Raghav called Babil “family,” while Siddhant reflected on the importance of true friendships. Babil also shared a throwback photo with both, smiling.

7. Meanwhile, Ananya Panday also stepped in with a warm and reassuring gesture. She reshared Babil’s story on her Instagram and wrote, "Only love and good energy for you Babil, always in ur corner" followed by a flexing bicep, red heart, folded hand, and a hug emoji.

8. Reacting to the video, the Sanam Teri Kasam actor Harshvardhan Rane also gave him heartfelt advice, urging him to stay away from toxic influences and stand his ground. He wrote, “Please ‘stay away from alcohol and any such stuff,’ because to stand tall, you will need strength. Please take care.”

9. While many stars came in his support, filmmaker Sai Rajesh took to social media and questioned the Railway Men actor’s motives. He stressed that he felt betrayed by Babil's words. Replying to him, Babil wrote a deeply emotional comment recalling sacrifices he made for a role in Rajesh’s project, which he later deleted.

10. Babil Khan also took to Instagram and posted a clip from Madaari featuring his father, where Irrfan’s character is reminded to stay strong when he breaks down. He shared it to remind himself to stay strong in tough situations.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

