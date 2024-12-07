Suhana Khan expresses love for bestie and rumored BF Agastya Nanda's sister Navya on her birthday; shares heartwarming PIC

On December 6, 2024, the besties of Navya Naveli Nanda gave a loving shoutout to her on her birthday. Her special day started with lovely social media posts from actors Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor and ended with BFF Suhana Khan showering her with hearts. In her post, Agastya Nanda’s rumored lady love expressed her admiration for the birthday girl.

A couple of hours ago, on December 6, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, took to her Instagram stories and dropped a cute picture with the birthday girl, Navya Naveli Nanda. In her post, The Archies debutant stated, “Birthday girl (while heart) @navyananda, love you.” While Khan donned a white dress, Navya could be seen giving her a warm, tight hug in brown attire.

Take a look:

Suhana and Agastya have been making headlines for allegedly dating each other. The young stars have been spotted together on multiple occasions. During the screening of Call Me Bae, he was seen protecting his rumored GF from the crowd, making people speculate that the rumors of them dating each other are true.

On her special day, CTRL actress Ananya Panday also took the opportunity to make her close friend feel extra special. She dropped an unseen, fun image with Agastya Nanda’s sister Navya and loving caller her ‘partner.’ In her heartfelt post, she expressed, “Happy birthday to the best girl ever. I love doing life with you @navyananda love you partner (red heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Panday was joined by another young star of the clan, Shanaya Kapoor, in wishing Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter on her birthday. Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter shared a dressed-up image of both of them and penned, “Happy birthday to the best. Love u navlo. @navyananda.”

Even though Navya belongs to a family that boasts of actors like Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she has decided to stay away from acting. The young celebrity has been helping her father in their family business while doing social work.

As for Suhana Khan, she is all set to make her big screen debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s King. The actioner also stars her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in a key role. While SRK will be leading the show, his daughter will be seen as his protégé who joins forces to take down the antagonist, played by Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Siddharth Anand, King will reportedly go on floors sometime in January 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday loves ‘doing life’ with bestie Navya Nanda; Shanaya Kapoor has cutest nickname for birthday girl