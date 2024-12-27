Did you know Sushmita Sen spent her pocket money to buy THIS Khan's poster? says, ‘I was in love with this man’

Sushmita Sen, who began her career by winning the Miss Universe Pageant, is widely known for her grace and acting talent. She had one of the most successful professional collaborations with Salman Khan. Recently, the actress revealed that she used to buy posters for his film Maine Pyaar Kiya, and years later, she got a chance to tell him about the same when they were working on their first film, the 1999 hit Biwi No 1.

In her recent appearance at an event featured on Shipra Neeraj's YouTube channel, Sushmita Sen recalled her teenage obsession with Salman Khan. She shared that during those years when Khan made his debut as a lead in Maine Pyar Kiya, she used to buy his posters for her room.

"Whatever pocket money I got, I would buy Salman Khan posters from that, and in those days, Maine Pyar Kiya had released, so I even had a picture of the kabootar from that film because it was from a Salman Khan film," she recalled.

Somehow, they became her source of motivation, realizing the significance of the posters for her use to ask her to complete her homework. They mentioned that they would remove those posters otherwise. Consequently, the Aarya actress completed the task. "Those posters were sacrosanct to me. I was completely in love with this man," she fondly reminisced.

Years later, Sen got a chance to work with the Tiger 3 actor, and he saw a picture of her from when she was 15 years old and his poster behind her. He enquired about it, and Sushmita mentioned about her teenage obsession. In response, Salman, known for his straightforward nature, mentioned to director David Dhawan that they should make Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya with her

True to his word, Salman Khan and Sushmita reunited for Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. The 2005 film also starred Katrina Kaif and Sohail Khan and became a memorable romantic comedy movie. At the same time, Sushmita and Salman's on-screen camaraderie was loved by fans. The actors continue to remain friends till date.

