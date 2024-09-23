Diljit Dosanjh drops PICS with Ed Sheeran from Birmingham Dil-Luminati Tour; fans call it ‘The Great Collab of All time’

Diljit Dosanjh is making waves online with his exciting Dil-Luminati Tour. Fans were thrilled when Ed Sheeran made an appearance at the concert of the beloved singer in Birmingham. Recently, the Border 2 star posted some photos from the event, sending his fans into a frenzy of excitement.

Today, on September 23, Diljit Dosanjh took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures from his recent Dil-Luminati Tour 2024 that took place in Birmingham. The multi-picture post encapsulated glimpses of the Udta Punjab actor setting the stage on fire with International star Ed Sheeran.

The following pictures showed the singer-turned-actor warmly meeting his fans, sharing a warm hug and signing his autograph. In one of the picture, he was also seen taking a bow in front of the elderly audience. "BIRMINGHAM Next Glasgow DIL-Luminati Tour Year 24," the post was captioned.

Fans swamped the comments section of Diljit Dosanjh reacting to the post. A fan wrote, "Punjabi aa gye oyeee" another fan exclaimed, "History made" while a third fan wrote, "Slowly Ed is becoming punjabi" and an elated fan mentioned "The Great Collab of All time in Punjabi Music . Love u paaji" another user commented, "Yesterday night for me it was dream come true lotss of love am waiting now 2026 when uh coming next" while another user wrote, "Iconic!! What a show."

Notably, Diljit and Ed took to their Instagram handles earlier in the morning and shared a joint Reel, in which the Crew actor was seen screaming in his signature Punjabi style, “Ed Sheeran aa gaya oye” (Ed Sheeran has arrived), leaving fans extremely excited.

Upon invitation, Ed strummed the guitar and sang his popular track The Shape of You, before Diljit joined him. Diljit and Ed then went on to croon a mashup of The Shape of You and the former's hit song Naina from heist comedy Crew. The duo ended their performance with a warm hug.

On the work front, Diljit is poised to share screen space with Sunny Deol in the upcoming war-drama film, Border 2. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Varun Dhawan in an important role of Indian Armed Force Officer in the film.

