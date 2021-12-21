EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor gave THIS crucial career advice to brother Ishaan Khatter when he got his break

Shahid Kapoor is a doting elder brother to Ishaan Khatter. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the ‘Jersey’ star got candid and discussed the crucial career advice he gave to his brother Ishaan Khatter when he got his first break in Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds in 2017. Following it, he made an appearance in ‘Dhadak’ and ‘Khaali Peeli’.

Revealing the important advice he gave to his younger brother, Shahid said, “When Ishaan got his break, the only thing I spoke to him and said I hope you’re not making that classic mistake that just because somebody related to you is an actor and you had access to that opportunity and you’re going out and doing it. I hope you’re bringing something from inside to this opportunity and this career that you’re choosing.”



Shahid went on to praise his brother and said, “He is way more intense than me. I feel like he’s so passionate to a point where I have to tell him that ‘I don’t want to know which is your favourite film.’ He is completely obsessed and I love that about him.”

The ‘Jab We Met’ actor further expressed how proud he is of Ishaan. “I must say he has impressed me so much and I feel very proud of him. In fact, I draw a lot of inspiration from him many times. He is very dedicated, focused, detailed, and precise.”

Shahid adds that Ishaan and Mrunal will be excellent in the movie. For those unaware, Ishaan and Mrunal will be seen sharing the same stage in Pippa. “Mrunal also comes from the new age actors who are bringing something new. I can sense it in her energy,” said Shahid.

Directed by Raja Krishna Menon, Ishaan, and Mrunal starrer Pippa will hit the theatres on December 9, 2022. Whereas, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in ‘Jersey’, a remake of the South sports drama with the same name. Jersey also features Mrunal and Pankaj Kapur in pivotal roles.

