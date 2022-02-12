Exclusive: Siddhant Chaturvedi overwhelmed with response to Gehraiyaan, calls it an 'extremely special film'

Siddhant Chaturvedi has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After all, his recent release Gehraiyaan has managed to open to rave reviews from the audience and critics. In fact, Siddhant has also been basking in a lot of appreciation for his performance in the movie. Needless to say, the young actor is quite overwhelmed with the love coming his way post the release of Gehraiyaan. Sharing his excitement about the impact Gehraiyaan has been making, Siddhant stated that his character of Zain will remain a part of him forever. ‘

He said, “Hearing and reading such great reviews towards Gehraiyaan, I am feeling really super blessed and on cloud 9, to be honest. Best thing about the response is that nobody saw it coming”. Furthermore, Siddhant also added, “This is an extremely special film for me, that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Building Zain was an experience in itself. It has truly been a journey of knowing and understanding him and getting into his skin, and will always remain a part of me”.

To note, the Shakun Batra directorial marks Siddhant’s first collaboration with Ananya Panday and Deepika Padukone and he is all praises for the actresses. In fact, during his exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Siddhant recalled his first meeting with Deepika and said, “The first time I met Deepika, she was not Deepika, she was this girl attending her first day in school with her pencil box, pen, highlighters sitting with us giving first bencher vibes”.