EXCLUSIVE: When Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar had a reunion at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.

The recently concluded Pinkvilla Style Icons was a glittering affair. From Bollywood's top stars to some epic on-stage moments, the starry awards was a night to remember. Bollywood's A-listers such as Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor among others were present. Many more stars made an impression as well as headlines for their chic and super stylish outfits.

One such actor was Kartik Aaryan, who made news for his time on the red carpet as well as his on-stage moments. The actor reunited with Sara Ali Khan on the red carpet and even happily posed for photos alongside Sara, Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. At the awards night, Kartik bagged Pinkvilla's Super Stylish Actor (Male) award and expressed his gratitude as well as thanked his team for all the hard work.

However, what we also noticed was the actor catching up with Karan Johar. At the Pinkvilla Style Icons night, Kartik and Karan not only shared the stage, but were also seen chatting away. Amongst the many viral moments from the awards night, we caught a glimpse of Kartik and Karan laughing as Kriti Sanon and Maniesh Paul joined them in conversation.

Don't believe us? Click here to watch Kartik and Karan's video.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan is riding high on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Meanwhile, Karan Johar dropped the first teaser of Koffee with Karan Season 7 on Sunday. The much-loved chat show is all set to begin streaming from 7 July onwards.

