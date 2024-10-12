Happy Dussehra 2024: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes

As Dussehra 2024 dawns, the air is filled with celebration and joy as Bollywood's brightest stars share their heartfelt wishes. Icons like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and Shahid Kapoor take to social media, spreading positivity and celebrating the triumph of good over evil. Let’s dive into the heartfelt greetings and see how our favorite celebrities embrace this festive season!

Kareena Kapoor Khan kicked off the Dussehra festivities by sharing a picture on her Instagram stories, featuring flowers and diyas, with the caption, "God always finds a way. Happy Dussehra." Priyanka Chopra also extended her wishes with a thoughtful message, saying, "When you face what scares you, that’s when you start building the life you’ve always wanted. -Happy Dusshera." Akshay Kumar joined in by posting an image of Lord Ram aiming his bow and arrow at Raavan, wishing his followers a joyous Dussehra.

Kartik Aaryan treated fans to a selfie as he enjoyed festive snacks and jalebi, while Shahid Kapoor shared a quote on conquering one's inner battles, saying, "The greatest battles are within you, conquer yourself, and you will conquer everything." Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt also sent his Dussehra greetings.

Bipasha Basu shared an adorable video of her daughter Devi dressed in a traditional red lehenga, sweetly chanting "Maa Durga." She captioned it, "Happy Vijaydashami. Happy Dussehra. From our Devi and us to all. Durga Durga."

Sonam Kapoor marked the Dussehra celebrations by sharing stunning pictures on Instagram, where she looked radiant in a beautiful anarkali suit while posing with flowers in hand. In one heartwarming photo, her son Vayu adorably photobombs the shot, and in the next, the mother-son duo shares a sweet hug. She captioned the post, “May Maa Durga bless us with passion & strength, courage & grace… as Vayu joyfully pulls me away to join the celebration. Happy Navratri! Happy Dussehra!”

Sharvari Wagh also took part in the festivities, sharing lovely photos of herself and a picture of a puja ceremony. She expressed, “Today I’m praying for Alpha because on this day we worship all weapons, tools, instruments, books, pens & pencils as they are the means of fighting injustice, ignorance, and evil.”

Other celebrities joined in the Dussehra celebrations as well. Sunny Deol, Parineeti Chopra, Athiya Shetty, and more took to social media to share their warm wishes, spreading festive cheer and positivity on this special occasion.

