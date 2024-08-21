Having a boring day? 7 series to watch on Netflix to lighten up your mood

Feeling down? Need a mood boost? We got you, as Netflix has a treasure trove of series that can brighten your day. Whether you're craving laughter, thrills, or heartwarming stories, there's something for everyone. Let's explore seven binge-worthy shows that will lift your spirits and leave you feeling refreshed. Check out some of the best series on Netflix to watch here!

7 best series to watch on Netflix that will bring in a new dose of energy

1. Little Things

Cast: Dhruv Sehgal, Mithila Palkar, Gautam Gulati, Nikhita Chopra

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2016

Little Things is a heartwarming Indian web series that follows the lives of two best friends, Dhruv and Kavya, navigating their twenties in Mumbai. Dhruv is a struggling writer, while Kavya is an aspiring chef. The series explores their friendship, love, and the challenges they face as they try to figure out their careers and relationships.

The series stars Dhruv Sehgal as Dhruv, a charming and ambitious writer, and Mithila Palkar as Kavya, a free-spirited and talented chef. Gautam Gulati plays Kavin, a charming and confident friend of Dhruv's, while Nikhita Chopra portrays Ankita, a sweet and supportive friend of Kavya's.

2. Mismatched

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Abhishek Banerjee, Vidya Malvade, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2020

Mismatched is a popular Indian web series that follows the lives of a group of college students from different backgrounds who are forced to share a hostel. The series explores themes of friendship, love, and self-discovery as the characters navigate the challenges of college life.

The series stars Rohit Saraf as Rishi Singh, a charming and popular student from a wealthy family. Prajakta Koli plays Aastha Singh, a bright and ambitious student from a middle-class background. Abhishek Banerjee portrays Akash Sharma, a hilarious and witty student with a unique sense of humor. Vidya Malvade plays Enisha Malhotra, a strict and demanding hostel warden.

Taaruk Raina plays Harsh Mehta, a shy and introverted student. Devyani Shorey plays Namrata Gupta, a confident and outspoken student. Unnati Singh plays Zoya Singh, a free-spirited and rebellious student. Bhavin Bhanushali plays Shivam Gupta, a loyal and supportive friend.

3. Masaba Masaba

Cast: Neena Gupta, Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra, Vivian Richards, Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, Ram Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2020

Masaba Masaba is a popular Indian web series that follows the life of Masaba Gupta, a renowned fashion designer and the daughter of legendary cricket player Vivian Richards and actress Neena Gupta. The series offers a glimpse into her personal and professional life, exploring the challenges and triumphs she faces as she navigates the fashion industry and her family dynamics.

The series stars Masaba Gupta as herself, playing a fictionalized version of her life. Neena Gupta plays her mother, a talented actress, and Vivian Richards plays her father, a legendary cricket player. The series also features a supporting cast of talented actors, including Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, and Ram Kapoor.

4. Hasmukh

Cast: Vir Das, Ranvir Shorey, Supriya Pathak, Manoj Joshi, Satish Kaushik, Aasif Mandvi

IMDb Rating: 5.4/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2020

Hasmukh is a dark comedy web series that follows the life of Hasmukh, a struggling stand-up comedian who discovers he has a unique ability to kill people without feeling any remorse. As he navigates the world of comedy and crime, he grapples with the moral implications of his actions and the consequences of his dark secret.

The series stars Vir Das as Hasmukh, a talented but troubled comedian. Ranvir Shorey plays Inspector Praful Patel, a determined police officer who is on Hasmukh's trail. Supriya Pathak plays Hasmukh's mother, a loving and supportive woman who is unaware of her son's dark secret. The series also features a supporting cast of talented actors, including Manoj Joshi, Aasif Mandvi, and Satish Kaushik.

5. Choona

Cast: Jimmy Shergill, Aashim Gulati, Monika Panwar, Namit Das, Chandan Roy

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2023

In Choona, the Netflix series named after a Hindi term for deception, he convincingly portrays the vengeful Shukla, a man who treats politics as a business. For Shukla, MLAs are mere assets to trade in his quest for political power. Despite leading a party named Swachh, his actions are far from clean. His one flaw might be his firm belief that astrological factors will determine his political fate in Uttar Pradesh. The series unfolds as those he has wronged unite to execute a perfect heist against him.

6. Feels like Ishq

Cast: Radhikka Madan, Rohit Saraf, Simran Jehani, Tanya Maniktala, Mihir Ahuja

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Genre: Romance

Release Year: 2021

Feels Like Ishq is an anthology series that explores different facets of love and relationships through six interconnected stories. Each episode tells a unique tale of love, heartbreak, and self-discovery, set in contemporary India.

The series features a talented ensemble cast, including Radhikka Madan, Rohit Saraf and others, Each episode highlights a different couple and their journey through love and its complexities. The series offers a fresh perspective on modern relationships, exploring themes of love, loss, and the search for connection.

7. Bhag Beanie Bhag

Cast: Swara Bhaskar, Ravi Patel, Varun Patel, Dolly Singh, Kaizaad Kotwal

IMDb Rating: 3.4/10

Genre: Romance

Release Year: 2020

At 29, Beanie Bhatnagar (Swara Bhaskar) is portrayed as an over-achieving and compliant woman who, upon realizing the importance of self-care, decides to take control of her life. Her journey into stand-up comedy begins when she discovers it as a way to elicit reactions from others.

Years later, when her boyfriend Arun (played by Varun Thakur with great energy) proposes without waiting for her response, it triggers Beanie’s desire to assert her own voice. The stage becomes her refuge, where she finds the attention and validation she craves, fitting perfectly into her newfound sense of self.

So, from the above-mentioned series, which one are you going to binge-watch?

