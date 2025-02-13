Hum Aapke Hain Koun Re-release: Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit starrer to hit theaters in UK, USA and Canada; here's when

The season of re-releases is officially here, not just in India but globally! Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hain Koun is all set to re-release in the UK, USA and Canada. Sooraj Barjatya’s Rajshri Films announced the development, and Dixit also expressed happiness about the same.

On February 3, the official Instagram handle of Rajshri took to the platform and posted the trailer of Hum Aapke Hain Koun led by Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. It has been revealed that for the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, the cult classic film will be released in the UK and Canada on February 14, 2025.

Additionally, the film will be having its re-run on the big screens on February 21, 2025, in the USA.

"BIG NEWS! The timeless romance Hum Aapke Hain Koun (#HAHK) is BACK on the BIG SCREEN! Relive the magic this Valentine’s! A love story for the ages, now in cinemas! Releasing Feb 14 in UK & Canada Releasing Feb 21 in USA Love. Music. Family. Celebrate HAHK like never before!," the post was captioned.

The official announcement about HAHK’s re-release

Reacting to this, Madhuri Dixit shared the post on her Instagram stories and stated, "Celebrate this Valentine’s day with love, music and us." She further added, "Relive the magic of Hum Aapke Hain Koun on 14th February in UK and on 21st February in USA in your nearest theatres!"

Madhuri Dixit’s reaction to development

Additionally, several fans flooded the comments section of Rajshri to express their love for the film. A fan wrote, "This films makes all the wedding best" Another fan shared, "My teenage whole life velentine Film is one of my favourite film ever" while another fan called it "one of the greatest movie of Indian Cinema."

Meanwhile, several fans inquired and expressed desire about its re-release in India.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit starrer Hum Aapke Hai Koun was originally released in 1994. It also featured Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl, Alok Nath and more in the pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna is also announced to be re-released in the theaters in April 2025.