Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal pose happily for Diwali PIC giving Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes with their families; fan comments, ‘Nazar na lage’

Inside glimpses of many Bollywood celebrities participating in Diwali 2024 festivities with full enthusiasm have surfaced on the internet. Earlier, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal also shared beautiful photos in ethnic ensembles. Now, an unseen picture of them happily posing with their families during Diwali has gone viral. It gives absolute Hum Saath Saath Hain vibes, and even a fan commented that no evil eye be cast upon them.

A fanpage on Instagram shared an unseen family Diwali picture of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. The actress wore a fuchsia pink saree with a corset, while her husband looked handsome in a shimmery black sherwani. The couple was all smiles as they were surrounded by their loved ones.

Vicky’s parents and brother Sunny Kaushal as well as Katrina’s mother, brother Sebastian, and sister Isabelle Kaif posed happily. Malavika Mohanan and her family were also part of the picture.

Have a look at the photograph!

In the comments section, one person said, “Nazar na lage (May no evil eye be cast upon them),” while another left red heart emojis.

On Karwa Chauth in October, Katrina Kaif posted some heartwarming pictures with her in-laws, which were proof of their beautiful bond. She was seen taking blessings from her mother-in-law. There were more adorable photos of the duo. In one group picture, Katrina posed with Vicky Kaushal, his parents, Sunny Kaushal, and Isabelle Kaif. Check it out!

Earlier in a conversation with Zoom, Sunny Kaushal talked about the bonding between the Kaif and Kaushal families. He said, “I think we've cracked a very, very comfortable bond with each other; it’s just beautiful, and I think we’ll continue to do so.”

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his movie Chhaava with Rashmika Mandanna. It is a period drama slated to hit theaters on December 6. He is also set to star in Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the mystery thriller Merry Christmas. She has the road trip movie Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in her lineup.

