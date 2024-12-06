Janhvi Kapoor defends Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 as netizens criticize theater owners for prioritizing it over Interstellar: ‘Why are we so obsessed…’

Janhvi Kapoor is a proud Indian who has been rooting for the country and promoting it at every national and international event. Be it our culture, traditions, fashion, cinema, or languages, she has been using her influence and platform to raise awareness of India’s rich heritage. Hence, when a section of netizens lashed out at theater owners for prioritizing Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 over Interstellar, she came in support of the Indian film and asked "Why are we so obsessed with idolising the west?"

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule has currently taken over cinemas nationwide. The movie is being showered with love by the audience. While that’s happening, reports suggested that Christopher Nolan's Interstellar won’t be re-released in India since the South Indian movie has taken over major theatres for the coming weeks.

This irked a section of cinephiles who wanted to watch the epic science fiction drama on the big screen. Hence, they started sending hate for Arjun’s movie on social media. Soon after, Janhvi Kapoor took to the comments section and spoke her mind in support of Sukumar’s movie.

She expressed, “Pushpa 2 is also cinema. Why are we so obsessed with idolising the west and running down things that come out of our own country and instantly disqualifying it from being considered as worthy?”

The Bollywood actress added, “The same rooted representation and larger than life tone other countries appreciate and our fascinated by our cinema for, we ourselves are embarrassed of. Sad.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Earlier, it was reported that Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-winning movie Interstellar would hit theaters again on its 10th anniversary. IMAX also announced that on the occasion of the movie completing 10 years since its release on the big screen, they will run the film exclusively for one week. However, since Pushpa 2 is ruling the country, not many are happy with this update.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a user penned, “They couldn't re-release Interstellar in India coz apparantly fans wanted to watch this "Pushpi" on theatres,” while another expressed, “Happy Interstellar re-release day to everyone except multiplex owners in India who decided it wasn't worth it to screen the movie for even one day, like the rest of the world.”

Take a look:

For more such updates about the entertainment world, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Day 1 India Box Office Estimates: Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil movie grosses a HUMONGOUS Rs 190 crore; Sets an ALL TIME RECORD