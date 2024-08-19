Janhvi Kapoor makes Raksha Bandhan 'happy' for paparazzo as she ties Rakhi to him; WATCH

Today, August 19, the entire country celebrated the beautiful bond of a brother and sister on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, there were some siblings who couldn’t be together on this day. One among them was a paparazzo in Mumbai. But actress Janhvi Kapoor made sure he celebrated the festival like everyone else. Hence, she tied Rakhi to him and made his day.

In a clip, the Bawaal actress can be seen wishing the media persons ‘Happy Rakhi’ outside what seems like a studio in Mumbai. As she did that, a paparazzi requested her to tie the Rakhi that was sent to him by his sister. Without hesitating, the actress agreed to it. The man then takes out the thread from the post and gives it to Janhvi Kapoor. Like a sweetheart, she ties him the Rakhi.

During this time, someone sang the popular song Dhaagon Se Baandhaa from Akshay Kumar’s movie Raksha Bandhan, the Mili actress said, “Boht comedy karte ho aaplog (You guys do so much comedy).”

Janhvi swiftly tied him the Rakhi and headed back to the studio. The paparazzo also tried to give her some ‘shagun’ but she denied it with a smile. Earlier today, she also celebrated the festival with her husband, actor Arjun Kapoor and others. Minutes ago, the Gunday actor dropped a video on his Instagram giving a peek into their celebrations.

The clip features Janhvi along with Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor, Mohit Marwah, Boney Kapoor, and other family members. Sharing the visual, Arjun wrote, “When you have 6 sisters, you are never short of love, advice, or backup! Happy Raksha Bandhan to my incredible tribe.”

The 2 States actor also added audio to the clip in his voice and mentioned that even though his sisters don’t remember him for the entire year, but on Raksha Bandhan he is reminded that he has six sisters. The actors also expressed that even though they fight and argue, he is blessed and proud to have them all who have always got his back.

