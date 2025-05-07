Karan Johar recalls taking classes to 'sound like a man', lied about it to father because of THIS reason

Karan Johar recently opened up about a deeply personal phase in his life, revealing that he took voice modulation classes for over two years just to "sound like a man." In a candid conversation with Raj Shamani, Karan recalled, “Duniya mein samaaj mein aapko bahut problem hoga kyunki aapki jo awaaz hai woh ladkiyon jaisi hai... baritone laao (You’ll face problems in society because your voice is like that of a girl. You need to bring baritone).”

He added that he was so embarrassed about it that he lied to his father, late Yash Johar, and told him he was attending computer classes instead. “I was very shy to tell him I’m going to do this. I was feeling ashamed,” he admitted.

Karan Johar shared that during his childhood and teenage years, he was bullied not just for his voice but also for how he walked and looked. He revealed that many people would mock his mannerisms, treating him differently for not fitting into conventional gender norms. However, his parents, especially his father, remained a constant source of love and support. Johar called them his “safe space,” saying that his father would encourage him to dance freely and even suggested that he become an actor.

But the pressure to conform to society’s expectations weighed heavily on him. He ended up joining a public speaking class where he was told he needed to change the way he sounded. The instructors didn’t just work on his voice; they also tried to change how he walked and presented himself. According to Karan, these classes aimed to make him more “masculine” in how he spoke and carried himself.

Looking back, the director now feels that was the wrong approach. He strongly believes that people should never be asked to change who they are to fit in. “Today, I would never give that advice to anyone. I’ll say, ‘Be yourself. If you are walking a certain way, do that. If you are talking like this, then continue. Don’t change yourself for anyone.’”

Despite the emotional struggles he faced growing up, Karan went on to build a successful career in Bollywood. He made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in 1998 and followed it up with major films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. His most recent film as a director was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023.

