Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor dancing their hearts out at brother Aadar Jain’s baraat is pure sister goals: WATCH
The Kapoor clan gathered in Mumbai for a grand celebration as Aadar Jain tied the knot with his longtime love, Alekha Advani. The star-studded wedding turned into a glamorous affair, bringing together Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. A viral video now captures the sisters lighting up the baraat with their energetic dance moves, serving major sibling goals. Meanwhile, the groom himself stole the spotlight with his lively moves, making the moment truly unforgettable.
Kareena Kapoor is seen dancing her heart out at her brother’s baraat, and joining her on the dance floor is none other than Karisma Kapoor. In a video that’s now going viral, the sister duo shares a lively moment, with Saif Ali Khan also spotted between them, adding to the fun. The groom, Aadar Jain, is also seen grooving joyfully to the beats alongside Karisma, making the celebration truly unmissable.
At the grand celebration, Kareena turned heads in a stunning red saree, embodying the essence of traditional elegance. Accentuated with sindoor and classic accessories, she exuded the charm of a newlywed bride. Her look was elevated by an emerald and diamond-studded necklace and a striking ring. Complementing her grace, her husband, Saif Ali Khan, embraced regal vibes in a sophisticated black bandhgala paired with white pajamas.
Karisma Kapoor opted for understated elegance, draped in a soft pastel saree with her hair styled in a neat bun, blending simplicity with style.
The event saw a star-studded guest list, including Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, his mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni with daughter Samara, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan, and Gauri Khan. Bollywood legends like Rekha and Anil Kapoor also graced the occasion, alongside power couples Tina and Anil Ambani, Shloka and Akash Ambani, and veteran stars Babita Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor.
The groom, Aadar Jain, hails from the illustrious Kapoor lineage, being the grandson of cinematic icon Raj Kapoor and the son of Rima and Manoj Jain.
