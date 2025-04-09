Laapataa Ladies writer Biplab Goswami feels Burqa City team should’ve contacted them before leveling plagiarism claims: ‘Meri jagah koi aur hota toh…’

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies recently grabbed headlines after netizens pointed out similarities with the Arabic short film Burqa City. While writer Biplab Goswami had earlier addressed the issue online, he has now spoken out more candidly and said Burqa City's creators should have reached out to them before leveling allegations. He also questioned whether a different writer in his position might have reached out to them.

In a recent conversation with Zoom, Laapataa Ladies writer Biplab Goswami was asked whether the film's team had reached out to the makers of Burqa City.

Responding to it, he said, "Meri jagah koi aur hota toh voh kyun puchta Burqa City ke makers se? Joh log isko exaggerate karke rumors banaya, voh logon ne galat kiya. (If someone else was in my place, why would they have asked the makers of Burqa City? The people who exaggerated this and turned it into rumors did wrong). Burqa City makers should have approached us."

The writer added that if the makers of Burqa City had any concerns, they should have directly approached the Laapataa Ladies team. He also stated he has no knowledge of the short film or interest in learning about it.

Biplab Goswami further expressed disappointment over the controversy and shared that the allegations had unfairly impacted the hard work and reputation of the entire team. He further added that if he hadn't issued a clarification on social media, the situation would have become a 'circus.'

The Laapataa Ladies writer added that he feels there was no logical reason for such claims to emerge after so many years, and those responsible for exaggerating the rumors should have reached out directly to clarify doubts. He shared that there's no harm in speaking the truth, but spreading baseless speculation about someone is not acceptable.

Meanwhile, Biplab Goswami recently took to Instagram and stated that the story of Laapataa Ladies was officially registered with the Screenwriters Association back in 2014, and the full-length version titled Two Brides was registered in 2018. He added that the plagiarism allegations not only question his own creative work but also dismiss the dedicated efforts of the entire film team.

