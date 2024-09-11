Malaika Arora’s mom Joyce REVEALS she realized something was terribly wrong after seeing late husband’s slipper in living room and commotion in building

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death and suicide.

Malaika Arora, her younger sister Amrita Arora, their mother Joyce Arora, and other family members are experiencing a difficult time. Earlier this morning, they were shocked to learn about their father Anil Mehta's sudden demise. In a statement, Joyce narrated how she realized something was not right when she saw a commotion at her building.

According to a report by News18, in her statement to the police, Joyce revealed that she and her late husband Anil Mehta resumed living together for the past few years even though they were divorced. She was the only one with Anil when the incident happened. Sharing more about the tragedy, she stated that her ex-husband used to read the newspapers every morning while sitting on the balcony.

However, on September 11, when she noticed his slippers in the living room, she went to look for him on the balcony but couldn’t find him there. When she leaned over to hear commotion from the building, Malaika Arora’s mother noticed the watchman calling out for help. This was when she realized something was terribly wrong. Joyce further added that Anil was not suffering from any major illness or health issue apart from some knee pain.

The team investigating the matter indicated a possible death by suicide. According to ANI, DCP Crime Branch Raj Tilak Roshan said, “The body of Anil Mehta (62) was found. He resided on the 6th floor. We are conducting further investigations, and our team is here on-site. We are examining all angles thoroughly. Forensic teams are also present... The body is being taken for a postmortem. At prima facie, it appears to be a suicide, but we are continuing our investigation in detail.”

A while ago, Malaika Arora shared an official statement on social media, informing her fans and followers about the tragic incident. In her note, the actress and model penned that her family is in deep shock by this loss. In her emotional note, she also requested privacy for media and her well-wishers.

Her post read, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband and our best friend. Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate you understanding, support and respect. With gratitude Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper Axl, Duffy and Buddy.”

After being informed about their father's passing, Malaika and Amrita rushed to their Bandra home. Soon after, several celebs, including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Chunky Panday, Ananya Panday, Malla’s ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, his parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan, and Helen, along with Sohail Khan, Arhaan Khan, Nirvan Khan, Kajol, and others, reached their home to extend their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family.

The cremation service of the parted soul will be held on September 12 at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium in Mumbai at 11 am.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

