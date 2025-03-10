Meet actor who made stage debut at 10, worked with Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and also starred in India’s 1st Emmy-winning drama series

This actress's name is synonymous with powerful performances and unwavering dedication to her craft, has carved a unique space in the Indian entertainment industry.

Born on May 22, 1973, in Mumbai, Shefali Shah has become a force to reckon with in film, television, and theatre. With a career spanning over three decades, she continues to rule the hearts of her fans and audiences with her nuanced portrayals and commanding screen presence.

Shah’s acting journey began on the Gujarati stage at the age of 10 before making her television debut in 1993. While she had an inclination towards the arts as a child, including singing and dancing (she is trained in Bharatanatyam), she did not develop a particular interest in acting.

Her first experience with acting occurred on the Gujarati stage at the age of 10 when her school teacher’s playwright husband asked Shah’s mother for permission to cast her in a role inspired by Damien Thorn from The Omen (1976). With her mother’s consent, Shah took on the role but did not act again for several years.

She gained recognition for her role in the hit TV series Hasratein (1997) and soon transitioned to films with small but impactful roles.

Her breakthrough came with Mira Nair’s international success Monsoon Wedding (2001) and the family drama Waqt: The Race Against Time (2005), where she played a mother to Akshay Kumar despite being only a few years older than him.

Despite her talent, Shah remained selective with her roles, leading to sporadic appearances in mainstream cinema. However, the late 2010s marked a turning point as she took on leading roles in critically acclaimed projects. The romantic drama Once Again (2018) and Netflix’s Delhi Crime (2019) showcased her versatility, with the latter earning her international recognition.

Playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in Delhi Crime, Shah won accolades for her gripping portrayal of a determined police officer. The series also became the first Indian show to win the International Emmy Award for Best Drama Series in 2020.

The year 2022 further solidified her dominance with several major projects, including Jalsa, Darlings, and the second season of Delhi Crime. She also ventured into writing and directing with Someday and Happy Birthday Mummyji, exploring new creative dimensions. The actress won hearts for her role in Dil Dhadakne Do with Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Anushka Sharma.

As she prepares for Delhi Crime Season 3, Shah remains at the pinnacle of her career, proving that talent and perseverance always shine through. With an unwavering commitment to her art, she continues to inspire aspiring actors and redefine storytelling in Indian cinema.