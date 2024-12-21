Mufasa: The Lion King Hindi Twitter Review - 7 tweets to read before watching Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan's dubbed version

Mufasa: The Lion King has been released in cinemas. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has teamed up with his sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan to voice key characters in the film’s Hindi-dubbed version. The netizens who have already watched the Hindi version shared their reviews on X (Twitter). Check out 7 tweets in this article to find out what the audience is saying about the movie before you decide to catch it in cinemas.

Most of the Twitter reviews for Mufasa: The Lion King were filled with praise for Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, and AbRam Khan’s voice work.

One person said, “SRK's voice as Mufasa in The Lion King is pure magic. His powerful yet soothing tone brings the character to life, adding unmatched depth and gravitas. Truly the king's voice for the King of the Pride Lands! #SRK #ShahRukhKhan #TheLionKing.”

Another user wrote, “Thank you @iamsrk making #MUFASA great by ur voice, Abram U r also amazing man, Damm u killed it. Aryan Love u bro.”

A post mentioned, “Watching mufasa in hindi and theatre had 50-55% occupancy for an 11 am show, crazy also abram’s dubbing >> unarguably the most talented kid of SRK.”

Another tweet stated, "SRK’s voice as MUFASA (heart-eye emoji) SRK’s voice made it such a great experience."

A review with mixed opinions read, “Mufasa: The Lion King tries to expand the legacy of The Lion King, but it lacks the emotional depth and timeless magic of the original. Stunning visuals, sure, but it feels like a shadow of what made Simba’s story so iconic. #MufasaTheLionKing #Disney#SRK.”

Advertisement

Check out more reactions here:

In Mufasa: The Lion King’s Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan has voiced Mufasa. He is joined by Aryan Khan as Simba, Mufasa’s son, and AbRam Khan as young Mufasa. Sanjay Mishra, Shreyas Talpade, Meiyang Chang, and Makarand Deshpande have also lent their voices to the film.

Directed by Barry Jenkins and produced by Walt Disney Pictures, the musical drama was released in Indian theaters on December 20, 2024, in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan winks at Shah Rukh Khan at their kids’ annual function; fans are ‘obsessed’ with this Kal Ho Naa Ho reunion: WATCH