11 must-watch Amitabh Bachchan movies that you cannot miss; from Paa, Don to Kabhi Kabhie

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is an inspiration in its true sense. Super-stardom personified, the legendary actor in his long, illustrious career has not only delivered various remarkable films but also inspired several aspiring actors out there. While Big B is accredited to several iconic roles and movies under his name, here we’ve tried to curate a list of the films that one should definitely watch once in a lifetime. Mind you, the choice was more difficult to make than one can ever imagine!

11 movies of Amitabh Bachchan that are pure gold

1. Uunchai (2022)

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika Thakur, Danny Denzongpa, Nafisa Ali, Raju Kher, Lokesh Mittal

Created by: Sooraj R. Barjatya

Genre: Adventure and Drama

Writer: Sunil Gandhi and Abhishek Dixit

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

It would be safe to say that the essence of strong willpower is Uunchai’s USP. A different storyline based on three retired friends going on a trek to the Everest Base Camp to fulfill their dying friend’s last wish is what makes it a perfect watch.

2. Badla (2019)

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Antonio Aakeel, Amrita Singh, Manav Kaul

Created by: Sujoy Ghosh

Genre: Crime, Drama and Mystery

Writer: Oriol Paulo, Sujoy Ghosh, and Raj Vasant

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Badla was originally a remake of the Spanish film The Invisible Guest. The thriller remake in Hindi succeeded in captivating the audience. The acting legend was seen essaying the role of Badal Gupta, who tries to extract the truth from murder accused Naina Sethi, played by Taapsee Pannu.

3. Pink (2016)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Piyush Mishra, Angad Bedi, Vijay Varma, Raashul Tandon, Dhritiman Chatterjee

Created by: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Writer: Shoojit Sircar, Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and Ritesh Shah

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Pink was lauded for all the right reasons. From its strong storyline to impactful court drama, the film maintained its essence till the end. In the film, Bachchan plays Deepak Sehgal, a lawyer who has a poignant presence. His much-loved dialogue from the film, ‘No Means No,’ resonated with everyone.

4. Paa (2009)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Paresh Rawal

Created by: R Balki

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Writer: R Balki

Where to watch/OTT Platform: MX Player

Paa very beautifully addressed a rare genetic disorder called progeria. Hats off to the megastar for the amount of hard work he had to put in for the role and the way he impeccably carried the prosthetics right.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Farida Jalal, Rani Mukerji, Alok Nath, Johny Lever, Achala Sachdev, Himani Shivpuri

Created by: Karan Johar

Genre: Family Drama, Musical, Romance

Writer: Karan Johar and Sheena Parikh

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Netflix

Speaking of this iconic film, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, associated with Big B, the only dialogue that comes to mind is ‘Keh diya na…bas keh diya’! Mr Bachchan, being an egoistic and strict father, delivered one of the iconic performances of his career.

6. Agneepath (1990)

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Madhavi, Neelam Kothari, Danny Denzongpa, Alok Nath, Rohini Hattangadi, Tinnu Anand, Vikram Gokhale, Archana Puran Singh, Manjunath Nayaker, Sharat Saxena, Goga Kapoor, Avtar Gill, Pradeep Singh Rawat, Shammi

Created by: Mukul Anand

Genre: Action, Crime, and Drama

Writer: H. Banerjee, Kader Khan, and Santosh Saroj

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Netflix

From Senior Bachchan’s powerful performance to iconic dialogues, the film had all the aspects of making it a perfect blend of enactment and entertainment.

7. Shahenshah (1988)

IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Meenakshi Sheshadri, Aruna Irani, Rohini Hattangadi, Supriya Pathak, Vijayendra Ghatge, Jagdeep, Sudhir, Avtar Gill, Anjan Srivastav, Sharat Saxena, Praveen Kumar Sobti, Dinesh Hingoo, Sameer Kakkar, Bandini Mishra

Created by: Tinnu Anand

Genre: Action and Adventure

Writer: Inder Raj Anand, Jaya Bachchan and Santosh Saroj

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube and Zee5

The dual portrayed by the acting legend in Shahenshah fighting against forces of evil and injustice continues to be fans' favorite. Not to forget, the special embellished costumes which became a unique identity of the film.

8. Don (1978)

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, Pran Sikand, Iftekhar, Om Shivpuri, Satyendra Kapoor, Paidi Jairaj, Kamal Kapoor, Arpana Choudhary, Helen, M.B. Shetty, Mac Mohan, Azaad Irani, Yusuf Khan, Jagdish Raj, Amar, Pinchoo Kapoor

Created by: Chandra Barot

Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

Writer: Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube and Zee 5

Don is considered to be one of the best performances of Big B. Not just an iconic film, but the film’s iconic dialogues have had such an impact that even with the remake, some of the dialogues were kept as it is not to take away its original essence.

9. Kabhi Kabhie (1976)

IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Rakhee Gulzar, Waheeda Rehman, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Simi Garewal, Parikshit Sahni, Iftekhar

Created by: Yash Chopra

Genre: Romantic Drama

Writer: Pamela Chopra and Sagar Sarhadi

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video

The Angry Man of Bollywood introduced fans to his soft side with the romantic saga in Kabhi Kabhie. A cult movie in its true sense, the film redefined love with soulful, melodious tracks.

10. Sholay (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Sanjeev Kumar, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, A.K. Hangal, Satyendra Kapoor, Iftekhar, Leela Mishra, Mac Mohan, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Asrani, Viju Khote, Keshto Mukherjee

Created by: Ramesh Sippy

Genre: Action, Adventure, and Comedy

Writer: Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan

Where to watch/OTT Platform: YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video

Yet another cult classic, Sholay, was all about revenge, action, and love, but more than that, a strong bond of friendship between Jai and Veeru.

11. Deewar (1975)

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Stars: Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Manmohan Krishna, Madan Puri, Iftekhar, Satyendra Kapoor, Alankar Joshi

Created by: Yash Chopra

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama

Writer: Javed Akhtar and Salim Khan

Where to watch/OTT Platform: Zee5

Last but definitely not least, Deewar is a crowd-pleaser. The story revolving around two brothers had clinched five National Awards for Big B at the time of its release. Not only this, the film also brought him the immortal title, ‘Angry Man of Bollywood’!

This was our list! Well, we’re sure many movies of Mr. Bachchan couldn’t make it to our list this time, but you can definitely share the name of your favorite movie with us in the comments section.

