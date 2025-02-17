Nadaaniyan song Galatfehmi OUT: Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor's heartbreaking separation in love will leave you emotional

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is ready to step into Bollywood with his debut in Nadaaniyan, starring alongside Khushi Kapoor in a romantic comedy. After the buzz around the first track Ishq Mein, the second song Galatfehmi is here. The poignant track captures the duo’s heartbreaking separation, sure to tug at your heartstrings.

Sony Music India released the second song Galatfehmi on Instagram today (February 17), and it’s guaranteed to bring out the emotions. In the track, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor portray a heartbroken love story, with the duo crying as they navigate the pain of separation. The song is sure to leave you teary-eyed.

The post accompanying the release reads, “For the ones who loved, lost, and never got to explain!”

As soon as the song dropped, fans couldn’t hide their excitement. One user commented, “You really nailed it, Iggy, your acting is so cool!” Another wrote, “What a beautiful song.” A fan shared, “You’re so good, Iggy.” Someone else added, “Already loving this beautiful song.”

Another comment read, “Can’t wait to see your acting in the movie soon, Iggy!” One user said, “This movie looks so promising, excited!!” And another wrote, “You’re too good, Ibrahim.”

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor have already begun promoting their upcoming film. On Valentine’s Day, the actress shared some stunning photos with her co-star on Instagram.

The duo posed in front of an autorickshaw adorned with heart envelopes and Cupid posters, with the film’s name, Nadaaniyan, featured alongside the phrase “Aap Ishq Mein hain” (You are in love), a nod to the first song.

Nadaaniyan is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, directed by Shauna Gautam and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The official synopsis of the film reads, “When a misunderstanding turns her friends against her, lovable rich girl Pia hires Arjun, a career-focused new student, to pretend to be her boyfriend.”