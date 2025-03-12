Want a physique like Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan? Here's how he achieved it without sacrificing his favorite Biryani

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan’s debut film Nadaaniyan co-starring Khushi Kapoor released earlier this week. Khan flaunting his chiseled and toned physique was one of the major highlights of the film. Most recently, the debutant’s sports nutritionist and integrative health coach Nicole Linhares Kedia shared insights into what went behind working on building his attractive physique.

While speaking with Mid-day, Kedia agreed that Ibrahim Ali Khan is “genetically blessed” when it comes to his physique. However, she still had to consider several factors while monitoring his diet, as Ibrahim was preparing for three films. She stated while some films required him to flaunt a perfectly chiseled frame, others, including one based on a marathon runner, were less demanding.

The sports nutritionist remarked, that despite a lot of distractions in terms of food, the Nadaaniyan actor remained disciplined. She revealed that the debutant would even share pictures of his meals to ensure he was following the portions. She mentioned a plan was designed to cater to Iggy's taste.

According to Kedia, Ibrahim, who likes bhurji, parathas, wraps and shawarmas would eat a lot of red meat to meet his protein requirement— implying no control over his macros.

“We worked on adding antioxidants and fiber to his diet, as well as fennel seeds, and other elements that would help control his blood sugar spikes. Because he enjoys biryani, we’d let him have it with brown rice or quinoa. However, there was a big cut on the oil content,” she shared.

The health coach stressed working on small things that made a big difference. She revealed that they worked on the actor’s circadian rhythm and mentioned that there were times when Ibrahim used to train empty stomach, and they needed to add a pre-workout considering his vigorous routines.

“He began to have a banana with mixed seeds before a workout and consume water with electrolytes while training. He also began to have protein within 90 minutes of completing his exercise bout. Even though he is not gluten intolerant, he adopted a gluten-free plan because there are millets with a better nutrition profile,” she shared on a concluding note.

Directed by Shauna Gautam, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor starrer Nadaaniyan is now streaming on Netflix.