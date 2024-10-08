National Awards 2024: Karan Johar is excited as Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor is ‘being etched in history’; says ‘What a day to celebrate'

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his heartfelt sentiments as Brahmastra, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, secures its place in cinematic history. He also shared photos, including one with Ayan Mukerji, to commemorate the occasion of winning the National Awards 2024, marking a significant milestone for the film.

On his Instagram account today (October 8), Brahmastra producer Karan Johar celebrated the film's win at the National Awards 2024 by sharing a series of photos. The first image features him alongside director Ayan Mukerji, proudly wearing their medals and holding the esteemed award. In the second photo, Karan poses solo with the trophy. He also included a video capturing the moment he walked onto the stage to receive the award.

Karan Johar celebrated his National Awards 2024 win for Brahmastra by sharing heartfelt photos and reflections on Instagram. He described each stage appearance as a magical experience, with gratitude being the one enduring feeling. He thanked the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for their steadfast support, empowering the film industry to tell impactful stories. Karan also expressed his appreciation for the audience's abundant love, noting that this was his third time receiving such an honor, and he fully recognized the significance of the moment.

KJo highlighted the significance of the day and added, “And what a day to celebrate - since today also marks 44 years of @dharmamovies! @ayan_mukerji, here’s to #Brahmastra being etched in history.” He also expressed his gratitude to the entire Brahmastra team for their remarkable contribution to the film's success and the magic they created together. KJo and Ayan exuded elegance as Karan donned a stylish black bandh gala, while Ayan opted for a sophisticated ivory kurta.

Brahmastra: Part 1 has secured three prestigious honors at the National Film Awards. These accolades include Best Male Playback Singer for Arijit Singh, recognized for his enchanting rendition of Kesariya, along with awards for Best Film in Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics (AVGC) and Best VFX Film.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra: Part 1 unfolded as a grand epic fantasy adventure, heralding the start of an ambitious trilogy rooted in a captivating mythological realm. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, this visually stunning film stars the talented duo of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles of Shiva and Isha.

The film's ensemble cast features iconic performances from legends like Amitabh Bachchan, alongside Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, each adding rich layers to the narrative. It captured the audience's imagination, earning positive reviews and achieving box office success.

