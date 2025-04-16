Neha Kakkar drops PICS with 'favourite people' Tony Kakkar, Rohanpreet; fans ask 'where is Sonu Kakkar?' amid siblings' alleged fallout

Neha Kakkar is all smiles in her latest Instagram post, but fans can't help but notice someone is missing. The singer shared cheerful pictures and videos from an airplane with her brother Tony Kakkar and husband Rohanpreet Singh, calling them her "favourite people." However, amid her ongoing rift with elder sister Sonu Kakkar, the post has raised eyebrows.

In the photos, Neha is seen enjoying her flight with the two closest men in her life, laughing and posing as they jet off together. The pictures look like a happy family getaway, but fans quickly pointed out that Sonu Kakkar, Neha’s elder sister and fellow singer, was conspicuously absent. Many flooded the comments section, asking, “Where is Sonu Kakkar?” and “Why haven’t you addressed what’s happening?”

The timing of the post is what sparked the most conversation. Just days ago, Sonu Kakkar publicly announced severing ties with her younger siblings. In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Sonu expressed deep emotional distress, saying, “I am no longer a sister to the two talented superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain.”

The message shocked fans, especially because the Kakkar siblings have often appeared close-knit in public. With Neha and Tony choosing to remain silent on the matter, speculation has continued to grow. Neha’s seemingly carefree and celebratory recent post only fueled further questions.

While some fans left supportive messages, many urged Neha to address the issue directly. “We’re upset and confused,” one comment read, while another said, “Love this family, but what’s really going on?”

So far, neither Neha nor Tony has responded to Sonu’s emotional revelation, leaving followers wondering if this family fallout is more serious than it appears or if a reconciliation is quietly underway.

