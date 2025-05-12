OPINION: Do audiences really crave ‘meaningful cinema’ or is it just a trend? Bollywood’s mixed signals in 2025

Indian cinema has a wide spectrum of films and series, and filmmakers never fail to cover any genre with their best foot forward. On one side, they are producing content with a ‘meaningful’ story, pushing their boundaries of conventional storytelling. Films and series like Gram Chikitsalay, Phule, Chhorii 2 , Logout, Mrs., and Dabba Cartel focus on socially relevant themes. Such content genuinely engages audiences and makes them think twice. Viewers have a lot to ponder while watching such projects.

Just as I thought 2025 would be the year of ‘meaningful cinema’, a slew of big-ticket releases in genres like action, comedy, and romance got released. It seems as if Bollywood is sending mixed signals. Is impactful storytelling just a fleeting trend, or is the industry still grappling with what the audience truly wants?

Just four months into 2025, and Bollywood’s messaging feels scattered. While we’ve seen some impactful, socially relevant films and series, a wave of recent releases leans toward other genres. Action-packed titles like Sky Force, Jaat, and Deva lead the charge. Romantic dramas aren’t far behind, with titles like Nadaaniyan, The Royals , Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, Pyaar Testing, Loveyapa, and Sweet Dreams vying for attention. Meanwhile, comedy films like Mere Husband Ki Biwi and The Bhootnii make audiences ROFL.

Are audiences genuinely craving impactful storytelling? Well, I don’t think so. Talking about theatrical releases, we see projects with 'meaningful cinema' garner critical acclaim, but the numbers don’t lie. The box office success of high-octane entertainers continues to surpass the contemplative content.

The industry is walking a fine line between serving content intellectually and emotionally rich and catering to the masses seeking uncomplicated, feel-good escapism.

With 8 months left for 2025, it is yet to be seen how audiences react to impactful stories as compared to action, romance and comedy genres. Only then will we know if the fascination with ‘meaningful cinema’ was a lasting transformation or a trend.

