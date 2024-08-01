Arjun Rampal recalls marrying at 24; thinks 'guys mature far slower than women do'

Arjun Rampal tied the knot with ex-wife Mehr Jesia when he was just 24 years old and, in a recent interview, looked back at the same episode. While speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia, the Crakk actor spoke about the consequences of marrying young and why he doesn’t want to repeat the same mistake again with his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal on marrying young

Arjun was with Mehr from 1998 to 2019, and the ex-couple shared two daughters - Mahikaa and Myra. Recalling how he married when he was just 24, Rampal shared, “I think it is too early; you're too young, and there's a lot to learn and experience. You have to become mature. Guys mature far slower than women do. It's a proven fact that we are idiots. If you want to be successful in it (marriage), wait it out.”

According to the Om Shanti Om actor, men who marry their childhood sweethearts and end up in a successful relationship is no less than a ‘miracle’ scenario.

Arjun Rampal says divorce with Mehr Jesia was quite difficult

The 51-year-old, in the same conversation, looked back at the time he was getting divorced and noted that it was not easy for everyone while acknowledging that it was the most difficult for children. Arjun said that the dissociation might initially feel like freedom, but eventually, it’s filled with "uneasy and lonely." He added, "You start to miss home."

Rampal admitted that coming from a broken home, he was expected to be sound about tackling such a scenario. And when he did, “I realized why it went wrong and what were the things, and I take responsibility for it.”

When will Arjun Rampal marry Gabriella Demetriades?

For the unversed, Arjun and Gabriella have been together since 2018 and are parents to two sons. Their first Arik was born in 2019, followed by the birth of Ariv in 2023. When asked about his plans to get married, Arjun said, "It's not me, it's not her, but marriage is just a piece of paper. We are already married, and there is no doubt about that in my mind.”

Arjun is currently shooting for his next alongside Sanjay Dutt and Ranveer Singh.

