Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards: Akshay Kumar hugging Bobby Deol will take you back to Ajnabee days

The much-awaited Pinkvilla Screen & Style Icons Awards 2024 is finally here, set against the glamorous backdrop of Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 18. This star-studded affair is all about recognizing the brilliance in cinema, bringing together the crème de la crème of the entertainment industry under one roof.

Adding a touch of nostalgia to the evening, Akshay Kumar reunited with his Ajnabee co-star Bobby Deol at the TRENDS Walk Of Fame. Their reunion surely sent fans down memory lane, reminiscing the golden days of Bollywood.

Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol share a warm hug

At the TRENDS Walk Of Fame, Akshay Kumar and Bobby Deol shared a heartwarming moment that left everyone smiling. As soon as they spotted each other, they embraced in a warm hug, eliciting cheers from the paparazzi capturing their reunion. With a history of collaborating on memorable films like Housefull 4, Dosti: Friends Forever, Thank You, and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, it was their iconic movie Ajnabee that truly struck a chord with fans.

The sight of the two actors together prompted the paparazzi to request an Ajnabee pose, to which Akshay and Bobby gladly obliged. With broad smiles adorning their faces, they struck the pose, evoking nostalgia and excitement among onlookers. Take a look at this moment:

