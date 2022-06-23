Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: Ranveer Singh flaunts his Versace underwear to make Arjun Kapoor proud; Watch
Ranveer Singh cracks up the audience with a conversation that happened between him and Arjun Kapoor at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh share a great bond. These two stars and their camaraderie often win the hearts of their fans and they always want to see their dostana. Well, at the recently held Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards, Ranveer made everyone crack up with his speech wherein he recollected an incident that happened between him and his Gunday co-actor regarding a ‘sasti chaddi’. Yes! You heard that right.
Check out the video:
Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen in Maneesh Sharma's directorial Jayeshbhai Jordaar which also featured Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah. He will be next seen in Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde which is scheduled to release on Christmas this year. The movie will mark Ranveer’s second collaboration with Rohit Shetty after their 2018 release Simmba. Ranveer is also working on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will be hitting the screens on February 10 this year.
