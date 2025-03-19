POLL RESULT: Fans pick John Abraham film on OTT that has impressed them most; can you guess?

John Abraham has played many diverse roles in his career. Some of his movies are highly popular among fans and are available to watch on streaming platforms. Pinkvilla recently conducted a poll to allow the fans to choose the John film on OTT that has impressed them the most. The votes are in, and the fans have now selected their winner. Read on to know the results of the poll.

Results of the poll for the John Abraham movie on OTT that has impressed fans the most:

The poll to determine the fan-favorite John Abraham film on OTT was conducted on March 17, 2025. Readers were asked to select between five options: Pathaan, Batla House, Vedaa, Satyameva Jayate, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran.

The voting was open for two days. According to the votes, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran was the John Abraham movie on OTT that impressed the fans the most. It secured 41.67% of the votes. Next came the action thriller Vedaa, which got 25% of the votes. Satyameva Jayate ended up in third position with 16.67% of the votes. Pathaan and Batla House tied at 8.33% votes.

Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is a historical action drama that was released in 2018. Alongside John Abraham, it starred Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. The story is based on the nuclear weapon tests conducted by India at Pokhran in 1998. It is directed by Abhishek Sharma. John received a lot of appreciation for his performance as Ashwat Raina. Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran is available to watch on ZEE5.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, John Abraham has some exciting projects in his upcoming lineup like Tehran. He has also teased a prequel to the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan that will focus on the origins of his character, Jim.