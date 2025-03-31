Ram Gopal Varma says Amitabh Bachchan, Sascha Sippy are ‘real culprit’ behind RGV Ki Aag’s failure; 'the first primary mistake...'

Ram Gopal Varma is an ace filmmaker with several hit films in his kitty. He is known for making movies across languages and has also been lauded with multiple accolades including the National Film Award. However, one of his films, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, proved to be a major mistake in his professional life. In an interview, RGV blamed Amitabh Bachchan, Sascha Sippy, and the poster designer for the film’s failure. Read on!

Ram Gopal Varma was in a chat with Komal Nahta on his podcast, The Game Changers. During the interview, the filmmaker spoke about the failure of his 2007 film, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag. He started by stating that in filmmaking, the first primary mistake one can make is taking the decision of what one wants to do. After that decision is made, nothing is in control of the filmmaker.

According to him, the movie, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, met with the same fate. “The real culprit is Sascha Sippy, the poster guy, and the people who were sitting next to me. In a way, also Bachchan sahab. But I am taking the blame for it,” RGV divulged.

Further on, the Rangeela director stated that originally, he wanted to direct a revenge drama about a mill owner hiring a gangster to avenge his son’s death. Varma opined that if he had pursued this storyline, the film might have performed better.

For the unknown, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag is an adaptation of Sholay. RGV Ki Aag featured Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Prashant Raj Sachdev, Sushmita Sen, J. D. Chakravarthy, and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

Talking about it, the Dil Se helmer stated that the idea of coming up with the sequel of the 1975 Hindi film was first pitched to him by Sascha Sippy (grandson of Sholay producer GP Sippy.) they were even planning to bring Jackie Chan on board in their adaptation. But the director didn’t approve of the idea.

