Ranbir Kapoor’s PIC posing with a fan from Ramayana set goes viral; see inside for his look

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set for his upcoming film Ramayana where he will portray the role of Lord Ram. The project is slated for a two-part release, with the first installment scheduled for Diwali 2026 and the second part set to release on Diwali 2027. Now, amid this, a pic of him is going viral where he is seen posing with a fan, looking dapper as ever in all-black. The caption reveals that the pic is from the sets of Ramayana increasing excitement among fans.

Taking to X (formerly twitter), a fanpage of Ranbir Kapoor dropped a pic of him posing with a fanon the sets of Ramayana. Dressed in a plain black T-shirt and matching black cap, Ranbir looked effortlessly dapper, flashing a warm smile for the camera.

Notably, he sported a moustache for the look. The caption read, “From the sets of Ramayana!” The photo has only amplified the buzz and excitement surrounding the much-anticipated film.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor has an exciting lineup of films ahead. He will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War where he will be sharing the screen with his wife Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The highly anticipated film is all set to hit the big screen on March 20, 2026. The shoot of this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is expected to be completed by November this year.

Ranbir is also set to take on the iconic role of Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious project Ramayana (Parts One and Two). The mythological epic also stars KGF actor Yash as Ravan, along with Sunny Deol, Kunal Kapoor, and Sai Pallavi, bringing to life the timeless tale of good triumphing over evil.

Apart from these, Ranbir also has the much-anticipated Dhoom 4 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal Park in the pipeline.

