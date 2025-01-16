Saif Ali Khan Attack: Kartik Aaryan calls brutal assault on actor ‘scary’ and ‘sad’; ‘This puts everyone in a very...’

In a shocking turn of events, Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday, i.e. January 16, 2025. Several Bollywood celebrities including Parineeti Chopra, Imtiaz Ali among others expressed their concern on their respective social media handles. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan also called the incident ‘sad’ and ‘scary’.

During a recent conversation at Indian Express’ SCREEN, Kartik Aaryan talked about the brutal attack on Saif Ali Khan. “It is scary, it is sad. This puts everyone in a very vulnerable state. This incident has shocked everyone. I hope he is doing well,” he said further adding that he would pray for him and his family and hoped for his speedy recovery.

The actor further addressed the overarching issue of paparazzi culture. He mentioned that in the current scenario, one can’t hide from the shutterbugs who know where actors are going and what they’re doing. He noted that it does get to an extreme at some point. Nevertheless, he called the relationship between media, actors and paparazzi ‘symbiotic’ noting that the paps are also doing it for the sake of living.

“There is no solution for it per se,” he said. According to Kartik, the paparazzi culture is fine till one’s privacy is not compromised. He mentioned that if privacy is disturbed then it is “shocking” and gets one thinking and there are no answers to that.

Saif Ali Khan was attacked at his Bandra residence in the wee hours of Thursday during an attempt of robbery. Following the unfortunate incident, he was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate medical attention. The actor underwent a surgery, after which his team and doctors assured that Khan has been recuperating well.

Bollywood celebrities including Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora with husband Shakeel Ladak, Arjun Kapoor and more arrived at Karisma Kapoor’s residence to check on the actor’s wellbeing.

