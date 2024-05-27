Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Atlee jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding ceremony with bride-to-be; WATCH
Ambani's have held a grand 2nd pre-wedding celebration of their son Anant and Radhika Merchant. Bollywood celebs like Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh were snapped jetting off for the same.
If you thought Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar was much more than being grand, then wait till you witness their 2nd pre-wedding. Yes! You heard that right. The Ambani’s are all set to host yet another event ahead of the lovebirds getting hitched in July.
Reportedly, this event is being held at a cruise in Italy and will last for 3 days. This morning, we saw Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt along with Raha jetting off to be a part of the event. And now we have got our glimpse on Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, atlee and the bride-to-be herself at Mumbai’s private airport.