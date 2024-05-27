Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Atlee jet off for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s 2nd pre-wedding ceremony with bride-to-be; WATCH

If you thought Anant Ambani and Radhika merchant’s pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar was much more than being grand, then wait till you witness their 2nd pre-wedding. Yes! You heard that right. The Ambani’s are all set to host yet another event ahead of the lovebirds getting hitched in July.

Reportedly, this event is being held at a cruise in Italy and will last for 3 days. This morning, we saw Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt along with Raha jetting off to be a part of the event. And now we have got our glimpse on Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, atlee and the bride-to-be herself at Mumbai’s private airport.