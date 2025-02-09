Salman Khan recalls terrifying near-death experience during 45-minute turbulence in flight; ‘Even the pilots...’

Salman Khan recently made his podcast debut on Arbaaz Khan’s son and nephew Arhaan Khan’s YouTube channel, Dumb Biryani. A light-hearted conversation turned out quite insightful and candid, with the superstar spilling beans on several unheard anecdotes. Recollecting memories from the past, he remembered a terrifying experience when he experienced turbulence on a flight for over 45 minutes.

During his appearance on Arhaan Khan’s podcast, Dumb Biryani, Salman Khan recalled a terrifying near-death experience while he was traveling with his brother Sohail Khan. Recalling the incident, the superstar shared that while they were returning from an award show, their flight encountered turbulence not just for a few minutes but for over 45 minutes.

The Sikandar actor stated while it seemed normal initially, the nose grew louder, and the entire flight was terrified. “Sohail and I were on the same flight, and when I looked at him, he was sleeping. The turbulence continued for 45 minutes,” Khan recalled.

He continued, “I looked at the air hostess, and she was praying. That’s when I thought, Arey baap re! Even the pilots looked tensed; they usually are very chilled. Then, the oxygen masks dropped, and I was thinking, ‘I’ve only seen this happen in films!’ After 45 minutes, things settled, and everyone went back to normal, even laughing again.”

Salman remembered Sonakshi Sinha and her mother, Poonam Sinha, who were also on the flight. He shared that the turbulence started again moments later, and everyone immediately stopped laughing. “From that moment until we landed, nobody said a word. But the moment we touched down, everyone suddenly became a stud. Their walk changed,” he shared on a lighter note.

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in AR Murugadoss’ Sikandar. The highly anticipated film is poised to release on Eid 2025. It also marks the superstar’s collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala after 10 years of Kick.

The hard-core actioner features Rashmika Mandanna, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Sathyaraj in the key roles.

While speaking with us, Rashmika called her experience of working with Salman “Nerve-wracking!” She also noted that it would be her “first commercial Bollywood film” compared to her previous Hindi films like Mission Majnu, which had performance-oriented screenplays.