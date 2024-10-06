Salman Khan’s dedication and dad Salim’s integrity inspires Arbaaz Khan, reveals actor-filmmaker; talks about his bond with son Arhaan

It’s a known fact that Arbaaz Khan shares a warm and cordial bond with his brothers, Salman and Sohail Khan. Oftentimes, the trio is seen together at major family events and festivals. Moreover, Arbaaz is also fond of his father Salim Khan, who is a big name in the film industry. Recently, he conducted an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session of Instagram stories and replied to some burning questions of his fans. This is when he stated that he is inspired by Tiger 3 actor’s dedication and their dad’s integrity. Read on!

During the AMA session, a user asked him to share about the thing that inspires him the most. The person also wants to know what habits of his father Salim Khan and brother Salman Khan he wants to adopt for life. Responding to it, the actor-filmmaker said, “Salim Saab’s integrity, Salman’s dedication.” Someone also questioned him about his bond with his and Malaika Arora’s son Arhaan Khan, to which he very sweetly replied that they are “very very close” and the youngster is like his friend.

While many admirers of Arbaaz wanted him to respond to their curious questions, one person stated that he is very handsome. Giving the statement a hilarious spin, Khan said that his wife Sshura Khan also thinks the same. When he was asked about the best thing his wife cooks, the Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya actor funnily said “stories.” He then clarified that, on a serious note, the makeup artist cooks mutton biryani well.

Advertisement

Arbaaz Khan also opened up about his upcoming project during the conversation with his admirers and stated that the movie Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, bankrolled by Arbaaz Khan Production, will be releasing on October 25 in theatres. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, it stars Meher Vij and Arshad Warsi. For the unknown, the historical movie depicts the communal violence of the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and how two lovers suffered the brunt of it.

Arbaaz also produced Raveena Tandon’s legal drama film, Patna Shuklla, this year and is expected to make a special appearance in Sridevi Bungalow, directed by Prasanth Mampully.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Salman Khan broke the internet by turning into Shatrughan Sinha, Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha joined him; WATCH