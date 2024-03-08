7 best Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan movies to binge-watch anytime

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan movies are loved by all. The two Khans of Bollywood have starred in several successful and superhit movies that are still cherished by fans. SRK and Salman did films together as well such as Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Tiger 3, Pathaan, and many more. If you want to binge-watch their movies on OTT platforms, have a look at the list curated by us.

Here are 7 best Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan movies that you can enjoy anytime

1. Karan Arjun

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Amrish Puri, Feroz Khan, Johny Lever, Mamta Kulkarni, Ila Arun, Rakhi, Rakhee Gulzar, Suresh Chatwal, Jack Gaud, John Gabriel, Salim Khan Ding-Dong, Kajol, Kishore Bhanushali, Aashif Sheikh, Ashok Saraf, Ranjeet Bedi, Dinesh Hingoo

Director: Rakesh Roshan

Rakesh Roshan IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Romance Release year: 1995

1995 Where to watch: ZEE5

Karan Arjun is one of the most acclaimed Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan movies. In the story, when the twin brothers are killed by their uncle, their mother prays that the god Kali will bring back her sons so that they can avenge the family. Seventeen years later she discovers that her prayer has been answered.

2. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol Devgn, Rani Mukerji, Farah Khan, Anupam Kher, Rani Mukherjee, Neelam Kothari, Nikkhil Advani, Archana Puran Singh, Johny Lever, Himani Shivpuri, Farida Jalal, Reema Lagoo, Sana Saeed

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Romance, Drama, Musical Release year: 1998

1998 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Netflix

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of the best Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol movies where Salman Khan had a special appearance. Rahul Khanna and Anjali Sharma (SRK and Kajol) are close friends in college who spend a lot of time together playing basketball, even though Anjali is better at the game than Rahul. Their friendship is put to the test when a beautiful new student named Tina Malhotra (Rani Mukerji) arrives from London and Rahul becomes smitten with her, causing Anjali to feel left out and jealous.

3. Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam

Cast: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suman Ranganathan, Alok Nath

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Suman Ranganathan, Alok Nath Director: K.S. Adhiyaman

K.S. Adhiyaman IMDB Rating: 5.4/10

5.4/10 Movie Genre: Romance, Drama,

Romance, Drama, Release year: 2002

2002 Where to watch: Amazo Prime Video, JioCinema

In Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, Shah Rukh played the role of Gopal, and Salman played Suraj’s role. In the film, Gopal loves his wife dearly but feels that she is giving undue attention to her friend Suraj. He gradually grows very suspicious resulting in throwing Radha out of the house after his jealousy completely overwhelms him.

4. Om Shanti Om

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Rampal, Salman Khan Director: Farah Khan

Farah Khan IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Netflix

In Om Shanti Om, Salman Khan had a special appearance. It tells the story of Om Prakash Makhija, a young man who lives with his widowed mother Bela Makhija, and his friend Pappu Master in a small chawl in Mumbai. Om is an extra in Hindi films and is in love with Shantipriya, a popular film actress. He often expresses his love for her in front of her film poster and dreams of meeting her.

5. Tiger 3

Cast: Salman Kan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Kan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, Ranvir Shorey, Shah Rukh Khan Director: Maneesh Sharma

Maneesh Sharma IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Crime, Thriller, Adventure Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tiger 3 is the sequel to Ek Tha Tiger & Tiger Zinda Hai where Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo role. Salman Khan reprises the role of an Indian spy named Avinash Singh 'Tiger' Rathore and Katrina Kaif returns as a Pakistani secret agent named Zoya Humaimi.

6. Pathaan

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan, Ashutosh Rana

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Salman Khan, Ashutosh Rana Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Action, Thriller, Adventure

Action, Thriller, Adventure Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Salman Khan has a special appearance in the film Pathaan. It revolves around the story of a passionate, competent, and skilled agent named Pathaan, played by Shah Rukh Khan. Pathan worked for RAW but decided to separate his paths because of certain reasons. The story is centered at a time when India revoked its Article 370 which gave the territory of Jammu & Kashmir a special status. In response, a vengeful Pakistani general named Qadir, played by Manish Wadhwa, decides to retaliate against India.

Qadir decides to sign a contract with Jim, a present terrorist who worked as a RAW agent in the past and has a deep-seated hatred for India. The character is played by John Abraham.

7. Veer

Cast: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Sohail Khan, Zareen Khan, Rajesh Vivek

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, Sohail Khan, Zareen Khan, Rajesh Vivek Director: Anil Sharma

Anil Sharma IMDB Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Movie Genre: Action, Drama, Adventure

Action, Drama, Adventure Release year: 2010

2010 Where to watch: JioCinema, ZEE5, Amazon Prime Video

Veer is a Bollywood epic film where SRK had a cameo appearance. Set in the British colonial era, it tells the story of a courageous warrior, Veer, who leads a rebellion against the oppressive British forces and their Indian collaborators, striving for freedom and justice.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan movies are always loved by their fans. The two superstars always captivate audiences with their amazing acting skills. Fans cannot wait to see them together again in the future.

