Shah Rukh Khan celebrates Jawan's schedule wrap with Rajinikanth, Vijay, Nayanthara and Atlee

Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most admired actors of Indian cinema. The actor has been a part of some of the most memorable Indian films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chennai Express, Om Shanti Om, Dil Se and others. He is a respected by filmmakers from different movie industries in India. As the Raees actor wrapped up the schedule of his film with Atlee, Jawan, in Chennai, he got great hospitality from the Kollywood film fraternity, with stalwarts like Rajinikanth and Vijay greeting King Khan.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth graced the sets of Jawan. Apparently, the set of Rajinikanth's next film Jailer was not too far away. Shah Rukh Khan, in his latest tweet, summed up his last day in Chennai very beautifully, where he mentioned Rajinikanth gracing Jawan's sets, Nayanthara watching a movie with him, Vijay Sethupathi having discussions with him, Thalapathy Vijay feeding him and Anirudh Ravichander dancing with him. He also thanked director Atlee and his wife Priya for the great hospitality in Chennai. The wrap party was reportedly organised in a Chennai based hotel. Jawan is one of India's most anticipated films and is scheduled to release on 2nd June, 2023. The release date teaser of the film was shared on 3rd July, 2022 and received a unanimously positive response from the prospective viewers.