Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-Star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reveals being ‘horrified’ by astrologer predicting celebs' deaths and breakups

Trigger warning: This article contains mention of death.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have been among the most beloved icons of the industry, winning hearts for over a decade. However, a shocking incident recently surfaced when astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh made controversial predictions during an interview with Siddharth Kannan. He spoke about the alleged demise of both superstars and predicted that Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan would separate soon. Now, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has reacted, expressing her horror over astrologers making such predictions about celebrities' lives.

Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-star Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her shock over astrologers making baseless predictions about celebrities. She added, ‘Was horrified to see some astrologer named Susheel whatever spout vile gossip & doomsday predictions,’ about the deaths and breakups. Emphasizing the need for responsibility, she urged talk show hosts to avoid promoting negativity and gossip.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi further pointed out the inaccuracies in astrological predictions by sharing a personal experience. She mentioned receiving a Google alert about her own horoscope, which contained incorrect information, including her birth date.

Earlier, on March 7, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi slammed astrologers making doomsday predictions about celebrities, including misfortunes and even deaths. She expressed her disapproval, stating that such fear-mongering should be penalized. Additionally, she called out chat show hosts for giving a platform to these astrologers and profiting from misinformation.

For those unaware, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, astrologer Sushil Kumaar Singh made shocking claims about Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. He stated that Salman would soon be diagnosed with a serious illness and went on to predict that both the superstars would pass away in the same year, at the age of 67.

He said, "Salman Khan ko jald hie ek bahot badi bimari diagnosed hone wali hai, jiska naam nahi liya jaata. Salman aur Shah Rukh Khan ka ek hie saal mein demise hai. 67 ki age mein dono log dharti chhodenge. (Salman will be diagnosed with a big big disease, we don't even take the name of it. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan will die in the same year. At the age of 67, they will leave the earth)."

