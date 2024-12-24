Sonakshi Sinha hilariously reveals mom and mother-in-law's reactions to her trips with hubby Zaheer Iqbal 'instead of giving them grandchild'

Bollywood's power couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, continue to serve major couple goals. Since their wedding, they’ve been sharing adorable glimpses of their romantic trips, spreading joy with their cute camaraderie and candid moments on social media. While there were rumors about the actress being pregnant, she recently refuted it. Now, in a hilarious post, she shared the hilarious reactions of her mother and mother-in-law, who were more focused on grandkids than their frequent getaways – and it's truly unmissable!

On December 24, Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram stories to share a hilarious and relatable meme. The post featured a person looking annoyed with the caption, “POV: My mom and mother-in-law watching us travel instead of giving them a grandchild.” Every newlywed will definitely relate to it! Shei tagged her husband Zaheer Iqbal in the post, adding laughing emojis, and he couldn’t resist sharing it on his own Instagram stories too.

Earlier, in an interview with Curly Tales, Sonakshi tackled the pregnancy rumors with her signature humor, clearing the air once and for all. She quipped, “Guys, mein yahan par kehna chahti hu, I’m not pregnant. Mein bas moti ho chuki hu." (I want to say here that I'm not pregnant. I have just gained weight).

The Heeramandi actress also shared a laugh about how someone had even congratulated Zaheer Iqbal on the supposed news. The couple revealed they've been so caught up with traveling and enjoying endless lunches and dinners since their wedding that they haven’t had time for anything else.

Zaheer Iqbal added his own amusing take, recalling how a simple photo with their dogs had sparked the rumors. With playful banter, they brushed off the gossip, highlighting how the internet’s imagination can sometimes run wild.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal celebrated their long-awaited union on June 23, 2024, after seven years together. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony with close family and friends, including her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, and close pals like Huma Qureshi and Aditi Rao Hydari. The evening continued with a glamorous reception, graced by Bollywood stars such as Rekha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Richa Chaddha.

