Sonakshi Sinha says ‘people are curious’ about her wedding with rumored BF Zaheer Iqbal: ‘I find that very funny’

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have stayed mum about their alleged relationship. But the internet got buzzing when the celebrities started expressing their love for each other on social media. Now, several reports suggest that the rumored couple will be tying the knot in a hush-hush wedding on June 23, 2024.

Amid all the speculations, the Rowdy Rathore actress has finally spoken about it. Read on to know what she had to say about their wedding.

Sonakshi Sinha opens up on wedding with rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal

Despite being spotted at multiple events together and penning ‘I love you’ on Instagram posts, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal haven’t made their relationship official. However, it’s being reported that the celebrity couple will be getting married by the end of this month. This news has made their fans excited.

But according to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actress, it’s ‘nobody’s business’. In an interview with iDiva, Sinha shared her two cents on the matter and divulged that she gets asked about it all the time. Now, it has come to a point where it goes in one ear and out the other.

Speaking her mind, the actress added, “Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it. People ask me about my marriage more than my parents, so I find that very funny. Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious, what can we do about it?”

Advertisement

More about Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s alleged wedding

In a report, India Today stated that Sonakshi Sinha is getting married to her partner and actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai. While the event is going to be a ‘quiet affair’, the guest list includes some big names in B-town including the entire cast of her recent TV series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

The same report mentioned that the guests will be requested to arrive in formals at Bastian in Mumbai where the event will be taking place. The invites are also on the way and the report further mentions that 'the rumors are true’.

Hindustan Times also reported that it will be a two-day soiree and the ceremonies will take place on June 22 and June 23, in Mumbai with family and close friends in attendance.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have been living together for a while?

A source informed Hindustan Times that Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal moved in together a while ago. “The soon-to-be bride and groom have the blessings of their families. The wedding is going to be an intimate affair, with only the couple’s families and close friends in attendance,” the informant added.

Advertisement

It was also unearthed that Sona doesn't want to give out details of her wedding before it happens and wants to keep it just in her close circle. “Many of her actor friends will also be marking their presence to be a part of the most special day for the couple,” the source further added.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s work front

Despite being born to Poonam and Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi went on to become a household name with her debut film Dabangg, opposite Salman Khan. In her career spanning more than a decade, she has been part of several hit entertainers like Rowdy Rathore, Dabangg 2 and 3, Mission Mangal, and more. She recently played dual characters in Heeramandi.

As for her rumored bae Zaheer, he is an actor who marked his Bollywood debut with The Notebook, produced by Salman Khan. He also shared the screen with Sinha and Huma Qureshi in the comedy film Double XL and featured with her rumored ladylove in the song titled Blockbuster.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding: Guest list has Salman Khan, Heeramandi cast and more? Details REVEALED