Thamba: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s vampire film to have Nawazuddin Siddiqui as antagonist? here's what we know

After enjoying the massive success of Stree 2, Amar Kaushik confirmed producing Dinesh Vijan’s Thamba which is part of his horror comedy universe. While Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be leading the show, reports now suggest that Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be playing the negative character in the upcoming movie.

An industry insider informed Mid-Day that Thamba is set in two periods. A part of it is based in a North Indian city in the present day, and the other part is in the Vijayanagara Empire of the ancient past. Since Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been roped in to play the villain, he has been imagined “as an eccentric yet violent character who lived centuries ago.”

Sharing more details about his character, the source added that the Badlapur fame travels to the present to seek revenge and control the destinies of the two lead characters, played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna. It was also reported that Siddiqui is looking forward to joining the horror comedy universe and “bringing his own interpretation to the part.”

Back in June, Pinkvilla exclusively shared that Dinesh Vijan is all set to reunite with his Munjya director, Aditya Satpodar. Now, the informed told the publication that the filmmaker plans to do the look test with Nawazuddin after Diwali. Having said that, the Animal actress’ look test was conducted last month while Khurrana gave it recently. With everything in place, the movie might go on floors in November-end or early December, with the first two-week schedule being shot at night in Mumbai. This will be followed by a Delhi schedule in January and the final one in South India.

Advertisement

For the unknown, the movie in question was earlier titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Pinkvilla's sources confirmed the Dream Girl 2 actor’s presence in the film, sharing, “Ayushmann Khurrana and Dinesh Vijan have previously worked together on Bala and share a great creative bond. They have been discussing the film for a while now. It will mark the first collaboration of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna.”

For more updates on Thamba, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s vampire thriller titled Thamba; Stree 2-helmer Amar Kaushik spills juicy details