THROWBACK: When Alia Bhatt revealed that she did not get along with sister Shaheen Bhatt for ‘brief period’ and the reason is just too relatable

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shares a deep connection with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The two often express their love for each other, serving as perfect examples of sisterly camaraderie. However, their bond wasn’t always as strong as it is now. Alia once mentioned that there was a time when they didn’t get along well, and Shaheen explained that their age gap was the main reason behind it.

Alia Bhatt once shared a video on her YouTube channel titled Sister Tag, where she and Shaheen answered questions about each other. When asked if they got along as kids, Alia revealed that, although their bond has always been strong, there was a brief phase during which they didn’t see eye to eye.

Shaheen Bhatt shared that their age difference often led to misunderstandings. During her teenage years, Alia was still a child and would frequently report Shaheen's mischief to their mother. She explained that they weren’t close back then and didn’t share a friendship, but their bond has grown stronger over time.

Earlier, on Shaheen’s birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a heartwarming tribute to her sister, calling her 'her life' and expressing how incomplete everything feels without her. The actress posted a sweet selfie on Instagram, where she sported a floral outfit while Shaheen looked radiant in an orange dress.

Alongside the photo, Alia wrote, “Happy birthday, my life @shaheenb,” and expressed her gratitude for Shaheen’s presence, saying, “Honestly, life sucks without you. So glad you’re here!” Adding a playful touch, she revealed that Shaheen was sitting right in front of her, quipping, “Enjoy… now give me a kiss!”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has an exciting slate of films ahead. She is set to feature in Alpha, backed by Yash Raj Films, alongside Sharvari and Anil Kapoor.

She will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated Love & War, sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, buzz around town hints at her being in advanced talks with Dinesh Vijan for a project titled Chamunda.

