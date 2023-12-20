Best Bollywood Song 2023 POLL: Jhoome Jo Pathaan, RRKPK's What Jhumka to Animal's Satranga; what's your pick?

The year 2023 has undoubtedly added some unforgettable tunes to the rich musical history of Indian cinema. From soul-stirring romantic melodies to high-energy dance numbers with iconic hook steps, Bollywood has gifted us a diverse range of tracks that have found a place in our hearts and playlists alike. The music videos accompanying these songs have been equally impressive, with actors showcasing their onscreen chemistry and talent.

Whether you found yourself grooving to Jhoome Jo Pathaan or expressing love through the enchanting tunes of Tere Vaaste and Tum Kya Mile, these songs have been on loop for many. Pinkvilla is giving you the chance to cast your vote and pick the best song of 2023 through a poll. Before you make your choice, take a moment to appreciate the nominees that have made it to the list.

An overview of Bollywood songs of 2023:



1. Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Pathaan

Jhoome Jo Pathaan, composed by Vishal-Shekhar, sung by the duo along with Arijit Singh and Sukriti Kakar, and written by Kumaar, is a track that exudes the swagger of Pathaan, portrayed by none other than Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan, alongside Deepika Padukone, mesmerized audiences with his impeccable style and dance moves, complete with a catchy hook step set against the breathtaking locations of Spain.

2. What Jhumka? from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

What Jhumka? is a lively dance number infused with energy, sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi. The music is a collaboration between Madan Mohan and Pritam, with Amitabh Bhattacharya contributing the lyrics. The song comes to life through the stunning dance and expressions of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

3. Chaleya from Jawan

Chaleya from the movie Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, showcases their cool dance moves set to peppy beats. The song is written by Kumaar, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Arijit and Shilpa Rao.

4. Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’s Tum Kya Mile is a quintessential Bollywood love track, in the melodious voices of Arijit and Shreya Ghoshal. The composition is crafted by Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The song serves as a musical backdrop for Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's beautiful on-screen chemistry, capturing their romance amid the scenic mountains of Kashmir.

5. Besharam Rang from Pathaan

Besharam Rang from Pathaan, composed by Vishal-Shekhar and featuring vocals by them along with Shilpa Rao and Caralisa Monteiro, is a vibrant party anthem. The song not only showcases Deepika Padukone's impressive dance moves but also highlights the sizzling chemistry between her and Shah Rukh Khan. It has lyrics penned by Kumaar and incorporates Spanish verses penned by Vishal Dadlani.

6. Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Tere Vaaste from the film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, is a romantic song that is sure to tug at the heartstrings. Penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song is sung by Varun Jain, Sachin-Jigar, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, with a composition by Sachin-Jigar.

7. Tere Pyaar Mein from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

In the enchanting locales of Spain, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romance unfolds to the catchy beats of Tere Pyaar Mein in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The collaboration of Pritam, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit Singh, and Nikhita Gandhi brings this song to life.

8. Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ve Kamleya from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is a soul-stirring melody that beautifully encapsulates the pure emotions of love between Ranveer Singh's Rocky and Alia Bhatt's Rani. The song features the vocals of Arijit, Shreya Ghoshal, Shadab Faridi, and Altamash Faridi, Pritam's composition, and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

9. Satranga from Animal

Satranga is a slow and melancholic song from the movie Animal, featuring the fresh pairing of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Shreyas Puranik served as the music director with Siddharth-Garima as lyricists, and Arijit as the singer.

10. Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai from Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor takes center stage in the track Pyaar Hota Kayi Baar Hai, catering to all the singles as he energetically showcases his dance moves to the catchy lyrics. The song is crafted by the trio of Pritam, Amitabh, and Arijit.

11. Leke Prabhu Ka Naam from Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, reprising their roles as Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3, set the screen ablaze with their moves and chemistry in the party track Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, shot in Turkey. The musical team of Pritam, Amitabh, Arijit, and Nikhita came together for this song.

12. Pehle Bhi Main from Animal

Pehle Bhi Main is a soothing romantic number composed and sung by Vishal Mishra, with Raj Shekhar contributing the heartfelt lyrics. The song is picturized on Ranbir Kapoor and Triptii Dimri, showcasing their intense chemistry on screen.

13. Aaj Ke Baad from Satyaprem Ki Katha

Aaj Ke Baad from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's Satyaprem Ki Katha is touted as the wedding song of the season. Sung in the soothing voices of Manan Bhardwaj and Tulsi Kumar, the song's lyrics and composition are crafted by Manan himself.

14. Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava from Gadar 2

The iconic melody Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava was originally composed by Uttam Singh, sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, and featured lyrics by Anand Bakshi. This classic song has been given a new life with a recreation and rearrangement by Mithoon for Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel.

15. Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki

Lutt Putt Gaya from the upcoming film Dunki is Arijit's playful and romantic number that showcases Shah Rukh Khan as a hopeless romantic for Taapsee Pannu. The song is composed by Pritam, and the lyrical magic is woven by Swanand Kirkire and IP Singh.

