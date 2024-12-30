Meet actor who had a slow career start, worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and is now more popular than Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, Deepika Padukone

The Hindi film industry can be a total game-changer for an individual. It has the ability to transform one’s destiny overnight. Let’s talk about an actor who made a lesser-known debut, followed by critically acclaimed ventures. She had a slow career start but later worked with the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, ultimately becoming more popular than Aishwarya Rai and Alia Bhatt.

We’re talking about none other than Triptii Dimri , who made her debut in the thriller Mom (2017). This was followed by her lead roles in Poster Boys, Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala. Her performances in all these ventures were widely appreciated, but it was Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal that brought her immense fame and recognition.

Following the release, the actress’s social media fan following skyrocketed, bringing her a massive follower base on the internet. The year 2024 also turned out to be a significant one for her, with successive releases that included Bad Newz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 , and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Earlier this month, on December 5, IMDb released the list of the top 10 most popular Indian stars of 2024. According to the list, Triptii Dimri claimed the top spot. The actress left behind several big names, who were subsequently ranked as follows: Deepika Padukone , Ishaan Khatter, Shah Rukh Khan , Sobhita Dhulipala, Sharvari, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Samantha, Alia Bhatt, and Prabhas.

Reflecting on her life after growing popularity, in a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, Triptii jokingly mentioned that she used to go out to buy vegetables before the release of Animal. She noted the irony of how an actor always dreams of experiencing this day.

"One wants fame, but I love my freedom too. I love going for long walks. I love chilling with my friends without being bothered by other things. But now that this has happened, things have changed. I'm not free anymore. The sense of freedom has kind of gone away," she said.

Moving forward, Triptii has an exciting lineup of projects, including Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara alongside Shahid Kapoor , backed by Sajid Nadiadwala. In addition to this, she has Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi.

