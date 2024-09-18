WATCH: Arijit Singh removes food kept by fans on stage during his concert; says ‘This is my temple, you can’t…’

Arijit Singh is currently busy touring worldwide for his back-to-back concerts and several pictures and glimpses of the same have been making headlines. Recently a video has gone viral where the seasoned singer can be seen removing food plates from the stage that a fan kept on the sides. The Maahi Ve singer then apologized to the fan saying, "I am sorry, this is my temple. You can't put food here."

The now-viral clip was met with massive traction with several users praising the singer for his humble approach. One user commented, "He's too HUMBLE but at the same time, BOLD too... That was an order/statement he made, "you CAN'T do this" not a request... That's the personality." Another added, “Love how he moves it away so humbly, rather than getting enraged. This is why this man will be a legend!"

Watch Arijit Singh’s viral video here:-

However many users also wondered whether Arijit Singh wears his shoes in the temple and called out his behaviour a made-up for the internet. Someone said, “Too much drama. He’s good but I think he’s just overrated.” Another added, “But why are you wearing shoes in your temple (laughing emojis)”. The third commented, “Ye sb intentionally krta hai (He does all of this intentionally).”

Many fans also came in his defense with one writing, “Matlab you people have to take everything so literally. Stages are meant to be for performances not to use it as a dining table. It's a kala mandir(Temple of art) for him, not McD.” The second stressed, “Let me explain by temple he means, the stage is meant to perform not to do any random thing and he is performing with his all gratitude and utmost respect towards the stage.”

For the uninitiated, Arijit Singh recently surpassed Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Ariana Grande to become the world’s most-followed artist on Spotify. Having sung some superhit tracks like Tum Hi Ho, Tere Pyaar Mein (Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), What Jhumka? (Rocky aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani), Chaleya (Jawan) and Lutt Putt Gaya (Dunki), Singh has become India’s favorite voice of souls.

