WATCH: Priyanka Chopra’s get-together with friends during India visit was full of ‘stories, laughter and great food’

Priyanka Chopra was recently in India to attend the pre-wedding festivities of her brother, Siddharth Chopra. During the visit, she also hung out with her close friends. A video of her get-together with her BFFs has now surfaced on the internet, which showcases that their time was filled with ‘stories, laughter and great food.’ It guarantees to make you miss your own gang.

Today, August 31, 2024, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh took to Instagram and posted a video with Priyanka Chopra and their friends, including director Tarun Mansukhani as well as producers Mubina Rattonsey and Mamta Anand.

The video contained a few pictures of the group where Priyanka was seen sporting a casual look. She wore a gray tank top and printed pants with a cute necklace and hoop earrings. PC posed for the photos with a huge smile and even made a pout.

In the caption, Mushtaq Shiekh revealed they always hung out together when Priyanka was in Mumbai. He wrote, “Whenever Priyanka visits Mumbai, it’s an absolute must that we all get together and plan our adda sessions. There’s always so much to share, so much to catch up on, and endless laughs that make time disappear in the blink of an eye.”

He shared that they talked till 4 am in the morning, saying, “This time was no different—we were deep in conversation and suddenly realized it was 4 am!”

Talking about the home-cooked food during the gathering, the caption further read, “And then there’s the whole tale of feasting—a tradition that’s just as important as the company of best friends. The spread was vast, enough to feed an army, filled with delicious homemade treats. Even Peecee, who has a special love for home-cooked meals, was delighted by the spread. Needless to say, we didn’t leave a single bite behind!”

The note concluded, “Because that’s what makes these moments with best friends so special—sharing stories, laughter, and great food, creating memories that will last a lifetime. Can’t wait for our next round of endless chats, laughter, and, of course, feasting!”

Priyanka Chopra has now returned home. She recently wrapped up her film The Bluff and is now set to begin work on Season 2 of her spy series Citadel very soon.

