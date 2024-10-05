Will Ananya Panday’s CTRL have a sequel? Vikramaditya Motwane reveals different ending planned in first draft

Vikramaditya Motwane’s directorial CTRL, featuring Ananya Panday in the lead role, has been released on Netflix and is making waves for all the right reasons. Recently, the director shared his thoughts on the film's potential sequels and mentioned that he originally planned a different ending in the first draft. He explained that Nella’s vengeful ending didn’t align with the story's flow, particularly given the constraints of the screenlife format, prompting him to make changes.

As reported by Hindustan Times, when asked about the possibility of a sequel in which Nella seeks revenge, perhaps without the screenlife format, Vikramaditya Motwane expressed doubt. He said, “Maybe. I don't know. I don't buy into a sequel. I think in Nella's case, she's doomed. She's gone down that rabbit hole again.” Vikramaditya believes CTRL should remain a cautionary tale, rather than evolving into a revenge-driven storyline.

Vikramaditya initially explored a different ending for the film, where Nella’s journey takes a vengeful turn. In the first draft, she sets out to settle scores, but the magnitude of the adversary she faced required a choice: either stay true to the screenlife format or shift to a more traditional climax.

He shared that it became clear that incorporating such a dramatic shift wouldn't fit naturally into the story’s structure, especially with the limitations of the format. He said, “That's the moment we realised, why would anyone in that right mind stream this or shoot this, what would be the screenlife element? So very quickly, that went out of the window.”

From the start, the director had a clear vision for the film, aiming to make it a truly collaborative project. He credits much of the film’s authenticity to Sumukhi Suresh, who wrote the dialogues, and Ananya Panday, who brought the story to life. Recognizing his own distance from the digital-savvy world of 20-somethings, Vikramaditya was keen on not dictating how young characters should navigate the internet.

Instead, he wisely brought in the right people to ensure the film resonated with a generation that understands the digital landscape far better than he does. This collaborative spirit, according to him, shaped the film's modern edge.

In shaping the second key character of the film, Allen—the Artificial Intelligence avatar that Nella, Ananya Panday's character, interacts with, Vikramaditya took a different approach from the iconic AI portrayals seen in films like Her and Ex Machina. Instead of crafting a ‘boutique’ AI with a singular, artistic vision, he opted for a more relatable, mass-market creation.

Motwane revealed that Allen was designed with the mindset of what a mainstream company would release to the public—a versatile app that could manage social media, erase past mistakes, and serve as a friend, philosopher, and guide all at once. To appeal to a broader audience, Allen was given customizable personality traits, from the playful comic flirt to a science geek, allowing users to choose the type of AI they wanted. He shared that this design choice kept Allen engaging and accessible, without venturing into the high-concept AI territory of previous films.

CTRL marks the debut collaboration between director Vikramaditya Motwane and actress Ananya Panday. The film boasts a varied ensemble cast, including Vihaan Samat, Devika Vatsa, Kamakshi Bhat, Suchita Trivedi, Samit Gambhir, Ravish Desai, and Aparshakti Khurana, adding depth and diversity to the narrative. CTRL released on Netflix on October 4.

