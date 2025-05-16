‘You don't have an a**’: Ananya Panday recalls being trolled at 18-19 for being skinny; find out what people called her

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has etched her name in the industry with some impeccable performances. Starting young, she faced trolling at 18-19 for being skinny. Now, she opened up on the same and shared people used to call her ‘chicken legs, matchstick, don’t have an a**,’ and many such things.

In an interview with Lilly Singh, Ananya Panday reveals, “I was 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. Everyone used to kind of make fun about that. They were like, ‘Oh, you have chicken legs,’ ‘You look like a matchstick,’ ‘You don't have tits,’ and ‘You don't have an a**.’ So that was what it was first.”

The Call Me Bae actress revealed that as she’s growing up and her body is changing, people now speculate she’s had cosmetic procedures, making it feel impossible to escape criticism.

She shared that people will constantly criticize, especially women. According to her, men don't face backlash for such things at all. She admitted that Bollywood films set unrealistic beauty standards.

As an actress, Ananya feels she has inadvertently reinforced through her films and songs that when women wake up, they look 'beautiful' with hair done and everything. However, these things are not true.

The actress shared that to balance things out, people should talk about it and know that it is not the reality. She also added that she strives to present a more authentic image off-camera, reminding people that the flawless on-screen look isn’t real to counter this.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2 with Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan. The film was highly praised, and her performance was also applauded. She was seen in the role of a lawyer in the film.

Up next, she will be seen in an exciting line-up of projects. She has Amazon Prime Video’s Call Me Bae sequel and Karan Johar’s Chand Mera Dil, where she will star alongside Lakshay. The film is directed by Vivek Soni and will be released later this year.

