Ananya Panday is here to break action overload with Call Me Bae 2 and Chand Mera Dil; find out how

Ananya Panday was recently seen in the historical drama Kesari Chapter 2. She has exciting projects in her lineup, including the romantic film Chand Mera Dil and the comedy drama series Call Me Bae Season 2. Ananya is set to break the action overload in Bollywood with these feel-good ventures by bringing ‘joy’ to the audience.

In a recent interview with Mid-Day, Ananya Panday gave an update on the second season of her web series Call Me Bae. She said that the team would begin the shoot soon. Coming to Chand Mera Dil, the actress mentioned that she recently wrapped up a portion of the ‘out-and-out romantic’ movie. Ananya stated that she had starred in films that lay in the ‘cutesy space’ but hadn’t done a dramatic love story before.

Regarding her character Bella, aka Bae, in Call Me Bae, Ananya shared that she could have easily been seen as ‘entitled,’ but she wanted the audience to relate to her. “She is a mood-booster when so much of the content right now is action. We underestimate the value of feel-good cinema,” she said.

Ananya further added that playing Bae was unexpectedly healing for her. She hoped her films would give the audience the same sense of calm, joy, and comfort that the character brought to her.

The first season of Call Me Bae was released on Amazon Prime Video in September 2024. The cast also includes Lisa Mishra, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur. The show is created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’Cunha. It was renewed for a second season within days of its release.

In Chand Mera Dil, Ananya Panday will be sharing the screen with Kill actor Lakshya. The first look of the pair has already been released. The film’s tagline was revealed as, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai (You have to be a little crazy in love).” The love story is helmed by Vivek Soni and produced by Dharma Productions.

